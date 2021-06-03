Comptroller questions need for private security run by sheriff's candidate for county work

"Moving forward as sheriff I would relinquish any and all involvement in any business with county involvement," he said. "I would probably just leave the firm. I don't want even the appearance of conflict."

He also said his firm's dealings with the county are fully disclosed to the county Board of Ethics.

The Healy-Case campaign raised its own questions about the Mychajliw scrutiny, issuing a statement that did not take into account Garcia's pledge to leave the firm.

"Today's revelation raises serious ethical questions about John Garcia's finances and his self dealing," said Bryan Piligra, spokesman for the Healy-Case campaign.

Spokesmen for neither the county nor the Sheriff's Office would offer comment on the Garcia contract.

Since his 2019 retirement as a Buffalo Police Department detective, Garcia has worked for the private firm in partnership with State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan (a former Erie County sheriff supporting Garcia) and former Buffalo Police Commissioner Richard T. Donovan.