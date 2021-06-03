Comptroller questions need for private security run by sheriff's candidate for county work

New questions are surrounding a private security business co-owned by Republican sheriff candidate John C. Garcia and its vendor relationship to Erie County.
In a routine review of county expenses, Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. said he is scrutinizing payments of $282,037 since 2015 to 716 Security and Investigations, partly owned by Garcia.
Mychajliw, also a Republican, emphasized that he has taken no position in the hotly contested primary race featuring Garcia and Karen L. Healy-Case, the endorsed party candidate. But he has nevertheless initiated questions about the need for private security to perform the functions of deputies often assigned similar tasks by the Department of Social Services serving legal papers on people delinquent in support payments.
Mychajliw also noted that the payments pose "numerous issues and concerns" for Garcia, especially should he win election as sheriff and profit through the county.
"There could be a serious conflict if he is potentially sheriff and privately benefits from a job his office can handle to begin with," he said.
Garcia explained Wednesday that his firm won a county contract through competitive bidding to serve legal papers.
"We put in a bid every year and obviously follow proper procedures," he said, adding he foresees no possibility of any conflict should he be elected sheriff.
"Moving forward as sheriff I would relinquish any and all involvement in any business with county involvement," he said. "I would probably just leave the firm. I don't want even the appearance of conflict."
He also said his firm's dealings with the county are fully disclosed to the county Board of Ethics.
The Healy-Case campaign raised its own questions about the Mychajliw scrutiny, issuing a statement that did not take into account Garcia's pledge to leave the firm.
"Today's revelation raises serious ethical questions about John Garcia's finances and his self dealing," said Bryan Piligra, spokesman for the Healy-Case campaign.
Spokesmen for neither the county nor the Sheriff's Office would offer comment on the Garcia contract.
Since his 2019 retirement as a Buffalo Police Department detective, Garcia has worked for the private firm in partnership with State Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan (a former Erie County sheriff supporting Garcia) and former Buffalo Police Commissioner Richard T. Donovan.
Similar questions have been raised in previous interactions between the county and private business, including a situation involving former County Executive Chris Collins. In 2009, county auditors found no sign that Collins interfered to steer county work to one of his companies, Volland Electric. After the County Legislature cried foul, Collins removed Volland from county government work and said that to avoid the appearance of a conflict, he would ask all companies in which he held a stake to refrain from county business.
Conflict questions also entered the 1997 contest for sheriff after Republican Gallivan questioned Democratic sheriff candidate Rocco J. Diina's co-ownership of a private security company performing work for several county agencies. Diina, who lost to Gallivan, promised at the time that his RJD Security Inc. would not be involved in work for Erie County.