Comptroller Kevin Hardwick targets OTB over transparency concerns

The corporation that runs horse betting and other on-site gambling operations in Western New York has often been questioned about its transparency. It has received negative publicity for accusations of secrecy, benefits for politically appointed part-time directors and questionable spending.

Now Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has joined that chorus. He has sent five letters to the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation since mid-July demanding answers for everything from a hotel buyback deal at Batavia Downs to the number of outside lawyers and lobbyists hired by the OTB, and how much they were paid.

Hardwick and his staff say the letters are about accountability.

But WROTB President Henry Wojtaszek said if Hardwick wants answers, he can file a Freedom of Information request or ask the county's board appointment to the Western OTB to get him answers. He also has invited Hardwick to join him in person at Batavia Downs.

He says Hardwick's motivation is politics, and he described Hardwick's letters as part of a political vendetta against the OTB and Wojtaszek, personally. He also referred to past legal action against the OTB.

"You can understand our hesitation or our refusal to share information with him when he was part of a lawsuit to harass and try to intimidate the Western Regional OTB," he said.

Hardwick is not part of any OTB lawsuit, but his name is mentioned in a legal bill related to a suit against the corporation.

Hardwick forwarded The Buffalo News an email and text messages that he said prove he is not being used as a political pawn. He pointed out that Erie County is the largest of 15 counties in Western New York that receive revenue proceeds from the Western Regional OTB and has a greater-than-average interest in how money is being spent by the corporation. He said the OTB shouldn't treat public information like state secrets.

"The answers to the questions I’m asking should be pretty straightforward," he said.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli agreed.

"Good governance, to me, certainly dictates an openness and transparency with constituent counties," he said. "It's just mind boggling that they would not be responsive to what the comptroller's looking for, but it also seems consistent with their past pattern."

Questions raised

The Western Regional OTB employs about 400, runs Batavia Downs racetrack and casino, and oversees off-track betting locations, including five standalone locations in Erie and Niagara counties, Jamestown and Batavia. It was created in the 1970s through investment by 15 counties and Buffalo and Rochester. All have political appointments to the OTB board.

Hardwick contends that as the chief auditing officer of the largest county in the group, he is entitled to answers from the OTB. Wojtaszek disputes the assertion that Erie County is part owner, even though that's exactly how DiNapoli has described the 15 counties that receive OTB proceeds.

Some of the questions and concerns raised by Hardwick, based on public legal opinions, reporting by numerous local news outlets and other sources, include:

• A hotel deal in which the OTB sold land at Batavia Downs to a private group of investors for $605,000 in 2015, then began talking about buying the hotel back in 2019. The WROTB last year purchased the hotel for $7.5 million. Hardwick questioned the decision to sell to developers with no obvious hotel development experience, then buy back the hotel "at a considerable mark-up."

Wojtaszek said the value was independently assessed by Amherst-based GAR Associates and ultimately bought at a reduced price in 2021. The hotel has been profitable and a benefit to Batavia Downs, he said.

• The costs associated with fully paid health, dental and vision benefits for the board's directors, who attend two OTB meetings a month. He noted that such benefits go against the advice of the State Attorney General's Office and the State Comptroller's Office. In addition, directors get $4,000 stipends, plus complimentary lodging at the Batavia Downs hotel, if desired, and reimbursed travel costs.

Wojtaszek said Terrence Connors, an outside lawyer who represents the the OTB, said the OTB could justify the expense in a highly competitive industry. Wojtaszek also touted the hard work of board members beyond just board meetings.

But he acknowledged that the benefits given to directors represent "a legitimate, debatable issue." He said Connors is talking with the State Attorney General's Office to negotiate a resolution to this practice.

"We are going to make some changes to our current system," he said.

• The number of outside lawyers and lobbyists contracted by the OTB since 2014. Hardwick has asked how many have been hired and and how much they have cost the corporation.

Wojtaszek said outside lawyers are hired for everything from protecting the OTB brand name to administering bond sales. Work done on the OTB's behalf by outside firms has contributed to the corporation's financial strength, he said.

• Follow-up information regarding what reforms have been made to address criticisms raised by the state comptroller regarding the amount of money spent on free entertainment and sporting events, food and alcohol for board members and OTB staff that were out of compliance with state rules.

Wojtaszek said changes have been made. That includes improved record keeping, the hiring of a compliance officer and limiting who can host an OTB event. He also pointed out that the OTB invited the comptroller to come in and make the recommendations.

Politics at play

Hardwick, a former Republican, used to interact with both Wojtaszek, a former Niagara County Republican Party chairman, and former Sen. George Maziarz. Both men were friends and Niagara County political kingpins. Both also subsequently ran afoul of state campaign finance laws.

Maziarz, who once had an interest in running the OTB, has since become an enemy of Wojtaszek and called attention to reported misdeeds at the OTB. He filed a lawsuit against the OTB that he withdrew in July, around the same time Hardwick's first letter to the OTB was issued.

Wojtaszek said he doesn't think that is coincidental timing. He also said Hardwick may be called as a witness in a countersuit by the OTB.

Hardwick, meanwhile, notes that Maziarz and Nate McMurray, the former Democratic town supervisor of Grand Island, have joined forces in raising issues about the OTB. Both have either emailed or texted him to offer their advice and input into Hardwick's inquiries. Hardwick forwarded the email and texts to The Buffalo News, saying that he either didn't respond or, in one case, declined McMurray's invitation to talk, saying, "I want my office inquiry into WROTB to be independent."

Getting answers

Francis Warthling, Erie County's appointee to the WROTB board, and Wojtaszek both said the questions raised by Hardwick have answers that show decisions made by the OTB are above board and fair.

But Warthling thinks the OTB should answer Hardwick's questions.

"There’s nothing that we need to hide there," Warthling said. "Everything’s on the up-and-up."

He plans to introduce a resolution to the board that, if approved by the predominantly Republican board of directors, would direct Wojtaszek to provide Hardwick, a Democrat, the answers he seeks.

Meanwhile, Erie County Legislator John Bargnesi Jr., who chairs the Legislature's Government Affairs Committee, said last week that he intends to ask WROTB officials to appear before his committee to explain why the OTB would resist Hardwick's information requests and to provide more answers.

Wojtaszek said he has appeared in person before officials with Niagara, Wyoming and Wayne counties, and would appear before the Erie County Legislature.

Wojtaszek also said he's willing to have a conversation with any county that has a stake in the organization, but doesn't understand why so much scrutiny is falling on an organization that has sent $1.9 million to Buffalo and Erie County last year, and is on track to send $2.7 million this year, more than any other year.

"We are having fabulous, record setting years," he said. "Why are we being bogged down with requests that aren’t fruitful? I think there’s some fear of what’s trying to be accomplished."

Hardwick said the OTB cannot argue that "as long as we make money, we should be able to do whatever we want."