Comptroller issues 'early warning' to Erie County to curtail free-spending ways

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick wants Erie County leaders to put the brakes on the gravy train.

His five-page letter to the County Legislature is worded more diplomatically, cautioning the county to "exercise prudence moving forward regarding spending."

But the potential for a recession, a drop in consumer confidence, rising county pension costs, record levels of spending, costly union contracts and other financial pressures should cause the County Legislature to rein in future free-spending urges, he said.

"This is not a hair-on-fire, the sky is falling, but this is an early warning that there may be problems in the future, and we may need to adjust our behavior accordingly," Hardwick said Wednesday.

He noted that the county tends to endure a serious fiscal crisis every couple of decades, going back to the 1980s, where the result has been layoffs and sales tax increases.

He also expressed concern about the record amount of additional revenue – and the record amount of discretionary spending – that the county has undertaken as a result of unanticipated federal stimulus money and additional money released by the state. That windfall is drying up, while other major fiscal pressures still lie ahead, he said.

"It’s like it’s a perfect storm brewing out there," he said.

County budget administrators say they have budgeted conservatively and don't have major concerns about the county's fiscal health for the remainder of this year. But they agree with the comptroller that major pressures loom.

For instance, the county just learned that the state had grossly overestimated the amount of sales tax the county should have received for the first quarter of this year. So what looked like a major surge in sales taxes was not.

"The sales payment that was just provided today was a 35% reduction over what we got last year," said Budget Director Robert Keating.

Among the major fiscal pressure points facing the county:

• Possible recession: A recession would mean lost jobs, lost sales tax and real estate revenue, and higher need for county spending on public assistance benefits.

• Inflation: As inflation rises for consumer goods and services, and sales taxes are going up in line with inflationary prices, Hardwick warned that consumers may be less likely to spend money on other taxable items, limiting sales tax revenue. The county has also enacted a cap on gasoline taxes, which means the county will not see growth in gas tax revenue even though gasoline prices have been skyrocketing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Rising state pension costs: The plunge in stock market prices has the spin-off effect of requiring local governments to pay more money in the state pension system to cover its share of costs. Wall Street losses also translate into lower income tax revenue for the state overall, which could harm state contributions to governments.

New Erie County contract with white-collar union to cost $153 million The Erie County Legislature approved a 5½-year contract between the county and its white-collar union that will result in raises of more than 16% over the life of the contract, plus hourly wage increases of $2.50 across the board.

• Union contracts: Newly approved contracts with county unions this year include raises and other financial benefits for county employees. Hardwick said he supports the contracts but they will carry a long-term financial cost. For example, the County Legislature just approved a 5½-year, white-collar union contract that will cost the county $153 million.

• Legal liabilities: The county is expected to be on the hook for millions in settlement costs associated with the Child Victims Act, which allowed survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue for damages years after the abuse occurred. Many suits filed against the county involve children whom the county placed in foster care.

Erie County Legislature approves $100 million down payment for Bills stadium construction Though some Democratic legislators had initially been reluctant to earmark the money, the push by Republican-sponsored legislators to put more cash toward the stadium project proved persuasive.

• Buffalo Bills stadium: With rising interest rates, the borrowing costs for the county's share of stadium construction costs, will likely rise. Nevertheless, Hardwick opposes earmarking more cash as a down payment beyond the $100 million in reserves committed out of the $250 million the county will owe.

• SUNY Erie Community College: With the community college warning of a major financial crisis ahead, the county will likely be asked to provide the college more financial support.

County legislators question new ECC president on budget and beyond SUNY Erie Community College is poised to cut staff by more than 150 people in the next month – and that’s just the beginning of the restructuring needed to keep the college alive, ECC President David Balkin told county legislators Thursday.

And finally, Hardwick pointed to the major construction-related spending projects and other one-time earmarks and legislator grants paid for with windfall money over the last year. Hardwick, who was a county legislator until the end of last year, acknowledges that he was among those approved the millions in additional spending.

"We had the money at the time," he said. "The forecast for the future was positive. These storm clouds weren’t out there, and we did a lot of good."

After weeks of debate, Erie County Legislature OKs stimulus plan: 'It was a lot of money' Lawmakers voted 7-4 along party lines for the $123.7 million plan presented three weeks ago by County Executive Mark Poloncarz, with Democrats voting in favor and Republican-supported legislators voting against it.

Deputy Budget Director Benjamin Swanekamp said the county administration does not dispute the concerns raised by the comptroller, but said the county has budgeted conservatively, paid down debt and tried to limit major spending to onetime expenses.

Swanekamp and Keating also pointed to the influx of sales tax revenue from internet sales, which the county didn't used to receive until the past few years.

"We’ve taken steps to put ourselves in a really good position to handle not only this year, but out years, as well," Keating said. "We are well positioned, even if things do go a little south."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.