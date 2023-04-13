Erie County Legislature Republicans killed a $44 million bond resolution three weeks ago that was meant to be spent on major county construction projects from roads to parks.

That set the stage for a compromise deal slated to result in the county paying $25 million more in cash toward the new Bills stadium instead of borrowing the money. In addition, the county administration has already decided to pay off nearly $10 million in remaining debt on the existing stadium to pave the way for its eventual demolition.

What to expect in Mark Poloncarz's State of the County address In laying out priorities in this year's State of the County address, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is focusing on matters that touch on a broad cross section of people and places. Here's what to expect in his address.

The bottom line: While the cost of a new stadium is still a major public expense, stadium borrowing costs for the county would go down. The defeated bond resolution for major construction projects is slated for resurrection and approval on the Legislature floor Thursday – with modifications.

"We got a compromise out the administration that I think was fair to the legislators and to the taxpayers," said Minority Leader John Mills.

The county is on the hook to pay $250 million toward the $1.54 billion stadium. Initially, County Executive Mark Poloncarz proposed spending $75 million in cash and borrowing the remaining amount. But through a budget amendment process last year, the Republican-supported minority caucus successfully pushed the county to spend an additional $25 million in cash.

That brought the amount of cash the county was allocating toward the new stadium to $100 million. Using a similar budget amendment process, the county administration has now agreed to earmark another $25 million in cash toward the stadium, bringing county borrowing down to $125 million.

Is Erie County borrowing more than it can spend? Republicans block bonding in push for answers Erie County legislators on both sides of the aisle want to see this year's projects get done and are free to resurrect a defeated bond resolution. But members of the Republican minority caucus say they want more answers first.

Bryan Fiume, the chief of staff for the Republican caucus, referred to the administration's estimates that for every $25 million in stadium debt that is paid in cash, the county saves roughly $16 million over the life of the loan. With rising interest rates, Republican legislators have pushed for more cash and less debt to be incurred on the new facility's construction.

Poloncarz is in a position to accommodate the latest Republican request to pay more money out of pocket for stadium construction because the year-end surplus for 2022 is expected to exceed $50 million.

That surplus will also enable the county to pay off its remaining bonds and debt on the existing Highmark Stadium.

"You can't demolish it if you have bonds outstanding on it," Poloncarz said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The compromise agreement reached with legislators was the end result of a battle on the Legislature floor in late March.

Erie County Legislature approves $100 million down payment for Bills stadium construction Though some Democratic legislators had initially been reluctant to earmark the money, the push by Republican-sponsored legislators to put more cash toward the stadium project proved persuasive.

Republicans blocked the bond resolution's approval after leaders in the Democratic majority said they intended to push for a floor vote the same day, over Republican objections. Although the Democrats hold an 7-to-4 majority in the Legislature, the sale of bonds requires a supermajority vote of eight legislators.

Subsequently, elected leaders and their staff have held multiple conversations and meetings to come up with a compromise deal that all sides could agree on.

Mills said he hopes the exercise will help more legislators understand the need to take an active role in asking questions of the administration.

"We’re saving taxpayers a lot of money," he said. "Hopefully, the other side of the aisle understands that now."

The use of $25 million more in cash to pay for the county's portion of the stadium's construction is not the only thing legislators gained in the compromise agreement. After learning that millions in county money borrowed for various projects in recent years still remains uncommitted and unspent, legislators are poised to discuss and vote on a compromise today that would:

• Lower the bond resolution by $6.6 million and use either unspent bond money or existing cash to pay for certain projects.

• Require the county to provide six years of spending data on all major county projects and programs that were either originally meant to be paid for with borrowed money or money from federal stimulus funds.

Poloncarz allocates $2.5 million to lay groundwork for a new, unified county jail "It's time to begin the process to build a new, unified jail," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a meeting this week with The Buffalo News. "The Holding Center is a disaster. It's just so old and antiquated."

• Create more transparency by requiring the administration to submit monthly reports on the construction and spending status of major county projects starting in June.

• Restore Legislature access to the county's operating software system. That system details everything from payroll to purchasing and is the primary system used for tracking the budget and cashflow. Legislators previously had access to that system until last year when their access was restricted by the administration.

• Pushes up the timetable for the reconstruction of William Street near Transit Road in Lancaster and Cheektowaga, and New Road in North Amherst, both of which have faced delays.

Finally, the deal allocates $100,000 to each of the 11 legislators for handouts to community groups and organizations in their own districts. Typically, the majority party – the Democrats in this case – get more money and the minority party gets less. If this deal goes through unchanged, the $1.1 million would be divided equally among all legislators.