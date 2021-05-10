Complaint against Niagara County election chief alleges Black-on-Black racism

Joerg said an outside attorney, James Rooney, questioned those involved in the situation.

"He didn't find it appropriate to do anything in regard to Lora Allen when he completed his investigation, and Bradley still has her employment with the county," Joerg said.

The Division of Human Rights has the authority to hold a trial-like hearing and award monetary damages, but its findings can be challenged in court.

"If need be we'll go to a court of law and let a jury make a decision on whether Lora Allen discriminated against this woman. I don't think they're going to find that she did," Joerg said.

"This is an extremely egregious comment that is completely unlawful," Grogan said.

His firm released Bradley's 15-page statement, which said the alleged trouble started when Bradley, a single mother, found she had a child care problem because the Covid-19 pandemic would force her children to attend school virtually three days a week.

The statement said Bradley asked Allen about her situation. Allen, who has worked at the election office since 2002 and became commissioner in 2013, allegedly said the county hadn't issued any guidance. However, a colleague told Bradley there had been an email about the matter months earlier.