Complaint about another 911 operator prompts legislators' call for investigation

Erie County legislators have learned of another accusation of a botched 911 call and want county officials to investigate how calls are being handled.

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said she heard from a woman who attended a birthday celebration Sunday for one of the surviving victims of the Tops shooting. Another guest at the party, Marnette Malcolm, a well-known community figure and organizer, suffered a heart-related medical emergency at the party and needed immediate assistance, Baskin said.

When a guest called 911, "the caller experienced a hostile male dispatcher, who according to the caller, accused her of not being cooperative because she was unable to give the precise location of the incident. The caller was able to give the address immediately across the street from the incident. According to the caller, the dispatcher ended the call," Baskin and Legislator Howard Johnson wrote in a letter to County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

A follow-up 911 call was not immediately answered, according to their letter. A call back from 911 was made two minutes later.

The incident follows complaints about how a 911 call was handled during the mass shooting at the Tops market on May 14. Sheila E. Ayers, one of the Enchanced-911 call takers working at the time of the mass shooting, has been accused of reprimanding a Tops assistant manager for whispering into the phone while a shooter was killing people inside the store. The shooting survivor, Latisha Rogers, said the county call taker ultimately hung up on her.

Rogers said she "felt that lady left me to die."

In their letter, Baskin and Johnson, who represent districts that include large swaths of the East Side, said, "We are calling for a full investigation into each of these incidents, as well as division-wide investigation into the number of 911 calls that result in dispatcher-caused disconnections.

"We are also requesting an opportunity to listen to the call and read the call log provided by the 911 operator," the two wrote.

E-911 call takers work for the county's Central Police Services and are responsible for fielding all county 911 calls made from mobile phones.

Johnson said he was less familiar with the incident involving Malcolm, but he heard she is recovering.

"I felt that lady left me to die yesterday," Latisha told The Buffalo News on Sunday, as she waited for a worship service to start at True Bethel Baptist Church.

"We’re asking to audit that call and see if that’s true what the person was saying," he said.

The county quickly undertook an investigation of the call involving Ayers and placed on her administrative leave May 16 pending a disciplinary hearing that is currently scheduled for June 2, according to the county administration. Poloncarz said he expects the call taker to be fired. Her union representatives have said Ayers is entitled to due process and more needs to be learned about what happened.

Baskin and Johnson are asking that the second call also be investigated "in the interest of justice, and in order to begin the work of restoring trust the county's institutions."

"As the elected county representatives of the community most impacted by the horrific domestic terrorism of May 14th," they said, "we will continue to be assertive in our response to any complaints from the Black community regarding the professionalism of any county employee who works in public safety or emergency response."

