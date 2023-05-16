Residents in suburban and small city school districts are going to the polls, choosing new school board members, and deciding whether to approve budgets, bus purchases and capital projects.

Polls are open until 9 p.m. in Erie County, while most Niagara County polls close at 8 p.m.

Turnout was steady in some districts and brisk in others with contested races.

Lancaster High School senior Samantha Stinson participated in her first school district vote Tuesday, a process she found simpler than imagined.

She was among more than 1,550 voters who cast their ballots by 2:45 p.m. in the Lancaster High School Java Gym for school board, a proposed $130.7 million budget for next school year and whether to spend $1.1 million on seven new school buses.

Stinson won’t be a Lancaster student for much longer, but said she wanted to vote because she has a brother in the district.

She voted about the same time as Nancy Billo, on the opposite side of the gym from grade school students who came with their parents and cast practice ballots into colorfully decorated boxes. They were asked to decide which fun school activities they preferred, like a water balloon toss or lunch with the principal.

For the grown-ups, it was much more consequential.

“I believe the people that we voted for were the proper people," Billo said, "and they will voice the concerns of all parents and represent the school the best."

Lancaster was one of several competitive districts in the Buffalo Niagara region, featuring six candidates for three school board openings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In Williamsville, voters had 14 candidates to choose from for four open seats.

"There were possibly too many candidates on there to make a good decision because you don't have a lot of time or a lot of material to vet them by," Frank McCarthy said.

McCarthy said he always votes, but a recent state audit that found the district levied higher taxes than necessary and was not transparent about its use of reserve funds upped his interest and enthusiasm for this election.

"That surplus is probably my biggest question because of just how high the school taxes are," he said.

As of 3 p.m., nearly 1,700 people had come out to the Williamsville North High School gym to cast votes. That's higher turnout by that time of day than during the previous two school elections, District Clerk Lynn Carey said.

In Lockport, Caitlin Kenney and Jacob Bolick said they came out to vote because they oppose the district’s plan to cut two school librarians as part of the proposed 2023-24 budget.

If voters choose to adopt the budget, the middle school and all four elementary schools in Lockport will share one librarian.

"School librarians have a positive impact on the schools," said Kenney, a Lockport graduate who works for the Western New York Library Resources Council. "They prepare (students) for college and their future careers. They have a drastic impact on literacy rates, reading comprehension and even math scores. I believe it's important for every school to have a school librarian. They provide a safe space for students, not only to study but to take some time out of their day."

Bolick, Also a Lockport alum who said he had the same librarian from elementary school through high school, agreed.

"My parents instilled in me a love of reading and a love of knowledge at an early age and that was then further carried by my librarian," he said.

He said he doesn't want to see teachers, who are already expected to do so much for their students, have to take on duties that a full-time librarian would.