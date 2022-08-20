Compared with other parts of state and country, WNY Covid numbers look good

This summer is the first summer since Covid-19 struck in Western New York when so many of us have gone about the daily activities of normal life so normally. As in, no capacity restrictions, few mask mandates, and more people traveling and returning to work.

As a result, we aren't seeing the same low infection rates we saw in the summer of 2020 when the economy was shut down, or even the summer of 2021 before the Delta and Omicron variants arrived. But things are looking pretty good otherwise.

In light of our current social landscape, Erie County's Covid-19 infection and hospitalization rates look better than other parts of the state and other parts of the country. Intensive care cases for Covid-19 also remain mostly in the single digits. No mask mandates are expected for schools when the new school year begins.

"All in all, we’re doing better than New York State in recent months, and we’re definitely doing better than the country overall," said Dr. Thomas Russo, infectious disease specialist with the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Covid-19 continues to infect people every day, and Erie County is still considered a "high transmission" area, but local cases don't rival the spring surge numbers in April and May. In addition, confirmed cases of Covid-19 have leveled off and started to taper after seeing a gradual rise in July.

Western New York's seven-day average of cases for every 100,000 people was lower than any other region in the state, except for the Finger Lakes. While the state average is 23 cases per 100,000 people, this region stands at 16.

Hospitalizations for Covid this summer have been higher than they were in 2020, but intensive care cases remain as low as they were back then.

Dr. Russo said other parts of the state and country may be grappling with higher infection rates because they didn't endure the same spring surge that this region did, which would have added more bricks to our community's "immunity wall."

With our cooler spring, local residents were more exposed to Omicron subvariants of BA.4 and BA.5 and may have better immunity now, he said.

In addition, this region's mild and pleasant summer means more people may have been enjoying outdoor activities gatherings that lower their risk of infections unlike downstate New York and other parts of the country that have taken refuge indoors from the heat wave, he said.

He remains hopeful that infection levels continue to trend downward for what's left of summer.

Numbers may begin to creep upward again as school resumes, say public health experts, and once cold weather sets in, most are bracing for another surge in infections, prompting renewed calls for people to get vaccinated and take the time to get their booster shots.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are working on booster shots that target the BA.4 and Ba.5 variants, which may be available as soon as next month.

"People would like to put Covid in the rearview mirror," Russo said. "Unfortunately, it’s a keeper."