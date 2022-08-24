Company with leaky Southern Tier oil wells slapped with $2 million penalty

A company and its affiliates that illegally operated leaky oil wells in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties has been ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay a $2 million penalty, Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

The judgment against James R. Lee and his companies is the largest ever imposed in an oil and gas well case, the announcement noted.

The court determined that Lee and his affiliates – Lee Oil Co., Whitesville Producing Corp., Whitesville Production Corp., Allegro Oil and Gas Inc. and Allegro Investments Corp. – failed to plug more than 400 wells and did not submit more than 10 years of annual reports on them, as required.

Hochul and James pointed out that several of Lee's wells discharged oil into nearby waterways, threatening drinking water supplies, and may have released methane.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will oversee plugging of the wells, the announcement said. Although Lee has claimed he can not afford to plug them, the DEC will seek to use his assets to cover the costs.