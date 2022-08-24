 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Company with leaky Southern Tier oil wells slapped with $2 million penalty

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A company and its affiliates that illegally operated leaky oil wells in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties has been ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay a $2 million penalty, Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

The judgment against James R. Lee and his companies is the largest ever imposed in an oil and gas well case, the announcement noted.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The court determined that Lee and his affiliates – Lee Oil Co., Whitesville Producing Corp., Whitesville Production Corp., Allegro Oil and Gas Inc. and Allegro Investments Corp. – failed to plug more than 400 wells and did not submit more than 10 years of annual reports on them, as required.

Hochul and James pointed out that several of Lee's wells discharged oil into nearby waterways, threatening drinking water supplies, and may have released methane.

People are also reading…

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will oversee plugging of the wells, the announcement said. Although Lee has claimed he can not afford to plug them, the DEC will seek to use his assets to cover the costs.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable baby reindeer named Pounce greets the world at the San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News