Company plans Lewiston townhouse project

A company that already operates an 80-unit apartment complex and 24 condominiums just east of the Village of Lewiston has a third project up for approval.

LMK Realty Associates has applied for rezoning of a parcel it owns at Northridge Drive and Ridge Road, in hopes of erecting a pair of five-unit townhouses.

The company originally proposed 30 units on the parcel, but the Town of Lewiston rejected the plan as too dense, said Nick Massaro of LMK.

The company's nearby apartments are all rented, and the company has built 24 of the 40 condos for which it has a town approval, managing partner Dominic Massaro said.

The 1.5-acre site is just east of the Niagara Scenic Parkway ramp to Ridge Road.

The Niagara County Planning Board gave the thumbs-up to the plan Monday, but the final decision lies with the town. LMK wants to rezone part of the parcel for a planned unit development and the other portion to general business.

