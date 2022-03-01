Como Restaurant, Niagara Falls' iconic Italian eatery, to be auctioned off

If you've always wanted to own a famous Italian restaurant with a loyal customer base in a city that draws millions of tourists each year, here's your chance.

The Como Restaurant, an iconic red sauce spot that has anchored the Little Italy district on Pine Avenue since 1927, is to be sold in an online auction next month.

Not only is the main restaurant at 2220 Pine Ave. for sale, but real estate broker Louis Rizzo said the winning bidder will have the option of picking up the leases on two other Como locations: on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Falls and on Center Street in Lewiston.

The Como has been owned for nearly a century by the Antonacci and Colucci families. Calls to the Como were not returned Tuesday, but Rizzo said the owners have decided it's time to retire.

"It's a generational thing," said Rizzo, associate broker for Howard Hanna Real Estate. "The next generation isn't there. None of them work at the restaurant."

The owners tried to simply list the Como for sale, but the Covid-19 pandemic scotched that plan.

"We did have a sign on it, and with Covid, the banks put a stop on financing for restaurants," Rizzo said.