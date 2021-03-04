Community rallies for USS The Sullivans emergency repairs – with an assist from Jemal

It never hurts to have a guardian angel, or in the case of the USS The Sullivans, two.

After the Buffalo and Erie County Military & Naval Park put out the word last Friday that the World War II destroyer was in danger of sinking and in need of emergency repairs, there were hundreds of responses.

"It has been an incredible gesture of goodwill. This community knows how to circle the wagons," said Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the naval park.

He heard from companies wanting to donate pumps to pump out the water that is leaking into the 78-year-old Fletcher-Class destroyer. He heard from electricians, welders and plumbers. A naval park in Massachusetts offered to send a crew right away. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia offered assistance, and the Coast Guard did an exterior and interior inspection of the ship.

About $250,000 has been raised, more than enough for the estimated $100,000 in emergency repairs.

The story of The Sullivans troubles went worldwide, to Ireland, Japan, Australia and Great Britain, Marzello said.

All were worried about the fate of the National Historic Landmark named for the five Sullivan brothers from Iowa who died in 1942 when their ship was hit with a torpedo.