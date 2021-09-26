Community leaders seek intervention at African American Cultural Center

Last fall, Washington-Abubeker said, Baxter-Hughes also told her, over her objections, that she was going to help her with her job for a month and be paid a portion of Washington-Abubeker's salary.

"This sounds unreal, but Dorothea said she was going to get paid and it would come from my pay," Washington-Abubeker said.

Washington-Abubeker said she gave Baxter-Hughes an orientation on what the job entailed and found the board president's involvement for what turned out to be two months to be a colossal hindrance.

"I didn't need her to teach me anything," Washington-Abubeker said. "I did need her to show me systems and where files and documents were, but she couldn't do that."

Washington-Abubeker, who did payroll as part of her job, restored her full salary after the first month ended, which she said was her understanding. The board fired Washington-Abubeker two days before Christmas for doing so, she said, only to rehire her several days later because of legal concerns.

Washington-Abubeker said she agreed to return if the board underwent non-profit management training, something it still hasn't done.

An employee who asked not to be named said a climate of fear and intimidation reigns at the cultural center.