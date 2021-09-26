Community leaders seek intervention at African American Cultural Center

The African American Cultural Center, a bedrock of Buffalo's Black community, is in turmoil.
The executive director was fired last week, days after publicly accusing the board of directors, headed by Chairwoman Dorothea Baxter-Hughes, of unprofessional and unethical conduct. Tina Washington-Abubeker, the fired administrator, is also calling for community oversight of the East Side institution that's home to the Paul Robeson Theatre.
Some community leaders also say the situation warrants community intervention.
"I am very concerned," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo. "I can only assure we are working on a community strategy to fix it. There are some things that are clearly wrong, and those are the things we are going to work on."
Catherine Collins, the local representative on the New York State Board of Regents, expressed alarm.
"I am very distraught behind what's happening there, and I'm sorry that the board has decided to let the executive director go without having some community input," she said.
Washington-Abubeker first went public with her concerns about the non-profit board in an open letter Sept. 16 in the Challenger newspaper, hours before she anticipated being fired by the board.
The board meeting didn't occur, but Washington-Abubeker was fired when the board convened four days later, as she protested outside the building with about 20 others.
"The governance of this organization is in crisis," Washington-Abubeker said.
The board released a statement last week saying the cultural center "was not in crisis." It also named board member Jacqueline Mines as interim executive director. That came one day before Washington-Abubeker said she was notified by letter that she had been terminated, with no reason given.
"The Board of Directors wants the community to know that its dedication and commitment to this mission is not in jeopardy considering the unfounded and unwarranted accusations that the African American Cultural Center is in crisis," its statement said. "We are not in crisis and have been reevaluating the center’s needs and operations to strengthen and expand its programs, financial sustainability and develop a badly needed new building."
The statement said the board plans to finish a strategic plan, seek additional funding and improve administrative operations.
"As a result, the Board has decided to conduct a search for a new executive director that has the vision and expertise in the performing and cultural arts to take the center to a new level," the statement said.
Mines told The News in an email that the board would have no further comment and would not respond to specific allegations.
"The board for now stands by its original statement and feels it would be non-productive to engage in any negative back and forth dialogue, no matter the source," Mines said.
Washington-Abubeker, who has a law degree from the University at Buffalo, became executive director of the African American Cultural Center in July 2020 after working in several positions at the non-profit Citizen Action of Western New York.
After Agnes Bain, who led the organization for 41 years, died in January 2020, board member Paulette Counts, followed by Chairwoman Baxter-Hughes – together with Vice-Chairwoman Marilyn Gault – served on an interim basis, until Washington-Abubeker was hired.
She had just joined the board when the executive director's position opened up, and resigned the board post after about six weeks to accept the administrative job.
Washington-Abubeker said conflict with the board was a constant during her nearly 15 months in the position.
Among her complaints: The board was overly involved in the agency's daily operations and disregarded the organizational structure. Board members lacked familiarity or knowledge of non-profit management. Community involvement was discouraged. And the staff positions of grant writer, program coordinator and human resources director that had been filled under Bain were no longer filled.
Washington-Abubeker said she was told by the board to add those jobs to her other responsibilities.
Her opposition to a plan to put office space in the back of the Paul Robeson Theatre, which would have required leasing another space to perform plays, created friction with the board, she said.
"I was strongly opposed to that," Washington-Abubeker said. "It would have diminished and minimized the historic and cultural significance of the Paul Robeson Theatre."
Washington-Abubeker said Baxter-Hughes pressured her to hire a friend on one occasion and a daughter on another. She believes her refusal to hire them for jobs she felt they weren't qualified for probably added to the board's animosity toward her.
" 'When they come for you I am not going to protect you,' " Washington-Abubeker recalled Baxter-Hughes saying to her, referring to the board.
"I think they hired me because they thought they could control me," Washington-Abubeker said.
A number of close and interwoven personal relationships on the board contributes to what she considers the board's unprofessional conduct, she said.
"It's a friends-and-family ownership of an agency that's supposed to serve the Western New York region," Washington-Abubeker said.
Despite Mines' statement that the board would have no further comment, The Buffalo News reached out to Baxter-Hughes by phone and email Sunday about the allegations, but received no response.
Last fall, Washington-Abubeker said, Baxter-Hughes also told her, over her objections, that she was going to help her with her job for a month and be paid a portion of Washington-Abubeker's salary.
"This sounds unreal, but Dorothea said she was going to get paid and it would come from my pay," Washington-Abubeker said.
Washington-Abubeker said she gave Baxter-Hughes an orientation on what the job entailed and found the board president's involvement for what turned out to be two months to be a colossal hindrance.
"I didn't need her to teach me anything," Washington-Abubeker said. "I did need her to show me systems and where files and documents were, but she couldn't do that."
Washington-Abubeker, who did payroll as part of her job, restored her full salary after the first month ended, which she said was her understanding. The board fired Washington-Abubeker two days before Christmas for doing so, she said, only to rehire her several days later because of legal concerns.
Washington-Abubeker said she agreed to return if the board underwent non-profit management training, something it still hasn't done.
An employee who asked not to be named said a climate of fear and intimidation reigns at the cultural center.
"The board said to us that if we talk to the media, or Tina, we would get fired because we would be on the other side of the issue," the employee said.
Another employee said the board stacked the deck against Washington-Abubeker.
"Tina was never going to be successful as long as this board is in place, and anyone who sits in that seat will face the exact same issues if the board does not address them and correct them," the employee said. "The board is making Tina the issue, rather than the concerns she raised."
Yao Kahlil Newkirk, the theater's artistic director, said there are issues at the cultural center that need to be confronted.
"The truth is that, yes, there are some concerns that needed to be addressed a long time ago; where we are as an agency is not about one person, and it didn’t happen overnight," Newkirk said. "As my mother says, 'I’m not on anyone’s side. I’m on the side of right.' What’s best for the agency and the community we serve, sign me up for that."
Washington-Abubeker said Black cultural centers and Black theaters are rarities in the United States, and Buffalo is lucky to have the African American Cultural Center and the Paul Robeson Theatre.
The cultural center, she said, also plays an important role in the community by helping smaller organizations and offering an after-school program.
She is calling for the establishment of a community review board that could fire the board of directors or impose term limits leading to a greater diversity of backgrounds on the board, she said.
Washington-Abubeker also contacted the state Attorney General's Office last week to, she said, "look into the conduct of the board and protect the assets of the cultural center."
Jim Anderson, a community advocate and host of a weekly radio show on WUFO, thinks the AG's office should get involved.
"I know her to be straight up," said Anderson, who was on the board of Citizen Action when Washington-Abubeker was a staff member. "What I've heard she's encountered is not only surprising and shocking to me, but to many in the community.
"I think the Attorney General's Office that's concerned over charities and nonprofits should look into it and ensure some accountability."
"We need to have all the facts, and then make a definitive determination of what's really going on," said Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson, D-Buffalo. "The community has to demand to be part of that conversation. We need to know what's going on in there."
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.