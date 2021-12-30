Community leaders, organizations reveal their wish lists for Mayor Brown's fifth term

As Mayor Byron Brown readies for a fifth term, community leaders and organizations are preparing their own wish lists for what they hope to see him accomplish over the next four years.

Concern for tenants tops some of the lists.

The mayor needs to give more attention to renters’ rights and protections, said Veronica Hemphill-Nichols, founder of the Fruit Belt/McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force.

“Buffalo has a high population of renters, and they’re being gentrified because of greedy landlords hiking the rent," Hemphill-Nichols said. "They’re not maintaining properties. We really need to sit down and flesh out the possibilities in order to protect tenants, because right now tenants have no protection.”

The Partnership for the Public Good also would like protections for renters. The network of community organizations wants the city to adopt and implement a Buffalo Tenant Bill of Rights to protect tenants against evictions without good cause, ensure timely repairs, allow tenants to purchase their home when it goes up for sale and more.