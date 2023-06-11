The push to knit together the East Buffalo neighborhoods divided by the Kensington Expressway continues to move forward as governments work to undo the damage caused in the 1950s and 1960s when highway construction came first and neighborhood needs came last.

In light of a $55 million federal grant to reconnect East Side communities, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state Department of Transportation will hold two public hearings to update the community on what is being done to rejoin neighborhoods divided by Route 33 and to gather more input from local residents about what else they need to consider.

The meetings will be held June 20 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway. The first session will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second from 5 to 8 p.m.

"I believe that the public will be pleasantly surprised when they see how much of their input is reflected in our updates," said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes in a statement.

The Route 33 project area stretches from Best to Sidney streets. In the second year of a federally required environmental review, it calls for a nearly milelong tunnel where the highway runs through the East Side. The project calls for an above-ground deck with greenery in an attempt to replicate part of the once-grand Humboldt Parkway that the highway destroyed.

A tunnel would stretch between Dodge and Sidney streets. The tunnel would replace existing bridges at East Ferry Street, East Utica Street, Northampton Street and Dodge Street. The Best Street bridge would also be replaced.

"The Kensington Expressway project is a game-changer for East Buffalo – helping heal wounds from the past, open new opportunities for local residents, and bring a new sense of life and identity to the community," said Hochul in a statement. "These public meetings will provide another chance for residents to be heard, and I encourage anyone interested in this project to attend."

The $55 million grant, first announced in February, is the largest "Reconnecting Communities" grant of 45 awarded around the country in 2023 to retroactively address the harm done to many non-white communities through the placement of federally funded highways decades ago. The money came out of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill championed by President Biden that Congress passed in 2021.