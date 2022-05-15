Community holds vigil, protests in wake of racially motivated mass shooting

Hundreds of people gathered in the street Sunday morning near the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets that was the target of Saturday’s mass shooting for a prayer vigil that evolved into a Black Lives Matter protest and a rally against gun violence.

Pastors from many area churches were joined by Muslim and Jewish leaders, community activists, neighborhood residents and other supporters to call for unity, condemn racism and pray for healing.

“Yes, we are angry,” said the Rev. Charles Walker, who helped organize the vigil. “I have individuals who have just come home from prison calling me at 3:30 a.m. and saying, ‘We want to step up.’ And I say, 'For what? This is not our job to fight. Our job is to continue to love and support one another. ' ”

The Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn said she spent until 11 p.m. Saturday with families who gathered at Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center to find out if anyone they knew were among the 10 people killed and three wounded in the racially motivated shooting.

“Many, many people in this area knew and were close to individuals who work and shop in that store,” she said. “Some of the victims had no ID on them, and as we received information, there were no words to express the pain. For every family that got a call that a loved one was OK, there was someone who got a call that their loved one is no longer here.”

Walden-Glenn and other pastors stood in the center of a growing crowd and alternated between leading them in prayer and leading chants of “Black lives matter” and “This is what community looks like.”

Many described the East side neighborhood as a food desert and the Tops market as “our store” where they knew everyone, helped each other shop and gave each other rides to get there.

Tops employee: 'I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies' "I can't sleep. I can eat a little bit, but I just keep hearing gunshots and just seeing the bodies," said the employee, who wished to give only her first name, Latisha.

Tony Sanders, 68, came to the vigil to honor his friend Heyward Patterson, whose first name is listed as Haywood in a church directory. People knew him as a “jitney” who would give people rides to and from Tops and help them with their groceries. Sanders said Patterson was loading an elderly woman's groceries into his car when she became the first person shot, and he the second.

“He was a deacon and my best friend,” Sanders said.

Tonie Sanders said she came to the vigil because she considers the store “my Tops.” She also knew Patterson, who she said would see her in the store and ask her if she could give someone a ride home.

“He was a wonderful man, and I am so sad this happened,” she said.

She said the Cold Springs neighborhood is a close-knit community where people help each other.

“I am frightened because in the past we have had our struggles with race, but today this community is a melting pot with people from Bangladesh to Pakistan to India to Sierra Leone,” she said. “We all get along and try to have a nice life, but he came and disrupted it, and now it will put everyone on guard. Now you won’t know who you can trust anymore, and I don’t want that to happen.”

Walker, the Rev. James Giles and the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the NAACP, led the gathering in singing “Amazing Grace.” Walden-Glenn announced that pastors and Red Cross counselors would staff the Johnnie Wiley Pavilion today until 9 p.m. and Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to provide comfort and counseling to friends and families affected by the trauma.

Afterward, many in the crowd help an impromptu march around the block, while others who brought flowers assembled several shrines near the store.

