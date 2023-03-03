New Yorkers spend more than $18 billion annually on policing, prisons and jails. Yet many of its residents still say they do not feel safe.

According to Brian King, a senior associate with the Vera Institute of Justice, that's because putting people in jail does not in the long run reduce crime. There are better solutions to achieve community safety and justice, King, along with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and a panel of community leaders and service providers told those who attended a forum Thursday evening inside the Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave.

"And we don't need to guess when we talk about the solutions. These are evidence-based and research-backed solutions," King said.

The Vera Institute of Justice is a nonprofit that comprises hundreds of criminal justice advocates, researchers and policy experts who are working to end what they characterize as mass incarceration in the United States, as well as redefining how public safety is delivered with greater investment in public health and community services.

Jail is not the only solution for public safety, said Peoples-Stokes, who commended the work of the institute.

"We must arm ourselves with information, because we can't let scare tactics hijack the conversation any longer. There's just too much at stake. ... This whole idea of scare tactics is not a new one in America. It's been happening for a very, very, very long time, and it always works," Peoples-Stokes said.

"And the only thing that can combat that is a community full of the correct information ... so you won't make your voting decisions, you won't listen to that negative information without pushing back with the real truth," she added.

King said jails and prisons make it much harder to address the underlying reasons why people get arrested in the first place.

"Jails and prisons are not places where people can go to get help and get treatment, education or employment training. Jails, in particular, offer very little," said King.

He said the cycle of crime is driven by instability, while access to quality affordable housing, education, mental health and substance use treatment, along with community violence intervention and restorative justice, are proven tools to end the cycle.

King lauded the effects of bail reform in New York State. Bail, he said, is not meant to be a punishment but a means to ensure that a person accused of a crime returns to court. Statewide, said King, more than 24,000 people accused of a crime were spared the trauma of jail in 2022, and he noted that 95% of those released were not re-arrested on a violent charge. In Erie County, 96% of those released were not re-arrested on a violent felony.

"The numbers are good, but we can do better on services," King said.