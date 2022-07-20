Community event planned to honor 3-year-old Buffalo boy shot dead

"It's a Family Affair" will be the kind of afternoon that little Shaquelle Walker Jr. would have loved.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Ferry Grider Homes, 967 E. Ferry St., there will be a bounce house, face painting, good things to eat, pop and other non-alcoholic beverages.

There also will be a DJ playing music, free haircuts for kids courtesy of Urban Cuts Barber Shop, a table for sports card trading and a giveaway with free books and things to wear.

Shaquelle will be there in spirit. The event is dedicated to the memory of the happy 3-year-old boy with the irresistible dimples who loved to give hugs. Everybody called him "Quelle."

He was right there at Ferry Grider Homes on July 5, 2021, perched on his bicycle, watching fireworks in the dark with his family and a group of other people after a cookout when the shots rang out, nearly 40 of them.

Three men in their late 20s were wounded, one in the legs, one in the foot, one in the back. Shaquelle was struck in the head. A few days later in Oishei Children's Hospital, he died.

A couple from Cheektowaga – Dequan I. Richardson, now 23, and Jonay B. Robinson, now 26 – are being held without bail awaiting trial on murder and assault charges.

Buffalo attorney John V. Elmore, whose law firm includes his daughter, Kristen Elmore-Garcia, is sponsoring the event on Saturday.

“It imperative for not only our elected officials and community activists to fight to create change, but also our business leaders," Elmore said in a news release. "My daughter and I are pleased to play a role in honoring the memory of an innocent child whose life was stolen by senseless gun violence.”

“We humbly and sincerely thank businesses and people like John Elmore for helping us and sponsoring events like this, because they are so needed,” said Mia Ayers-Goss, executive director of Most Valuable Parents. “We can’t forget when a life is lost to gun violence. We don’t just want to talk about the problem, but the solutions. Events like ‘It’s a Family Affair’ provide a safe space for people to come and talk about their pain, and what we can do to reduce gun violence."

The afternoon also will include mental health services provided by Buffalo Urban League's Self-Motivation Parents and information about the dangers of prescription and non-prescription drugs.