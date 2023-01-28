Community benefits, stadium deal tied to Buffalo Bills regardless of who owns team, Poloncarz says

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz offered more details this week about how a community benefits agreement would work under the deal to build a Buffalo Bills stadium and said he expects all final terms of the deal to be finished and submitted to the County Legislature within the next two weeks.

"We're almost there," he said, calling the stadium deal the most difficult negotiation of his lifetime. "We're 99.89%, probably, done at this point."

Poloncarz met with The Buffalo News editors and reporters this week to offer more insight into how the community benefits agreement would work. The detailed agreement documents have not yet been released, but a summary was provided to the state's Erie County Development Corp., an arm of the state's economic development agency that must approve the deal.

The community benefits agreement is tied to the team, not the Buffalo Bills owners, Poloncarz said.

"If the Bills are here for 30 years, which they're going to be, it doesn't matter who the owner is," he said. "They're still going to be obligated with the community benefits agreement."

That's also true for all other lease terms, he said.

Under the summary terms of the community benefits agreement, the Bills would reinvest more than $100 million into the community over the life of a 30-year stadium lease. Though the Bills would contribute $3 million each year for community benefits during the 30-year lease, the contribution would be adjusted for inflation, increasing each year by up to 2.2%.

The terms of the deal also require a minimum 30% participation goal from minority- and women-owned businesses and 6% from service-disabled veterans. In addition, the agreement would require all stadium construction workers and future stadium employees to be paid according to prevailing wage and living wage standards. The participation levels are listed as "goals" because establishing quotas are illegal, Poloncarz added.

He also touted the value of requiring all stadium employees to be paid according to living wage standards, which rise with inflation and keep pay competitive even 30 years from now.

The oversight committee that will be established is key to ensuring that the money pledged by the Bills will be "meaningfully spent" to support the needs of the community, Poloncarz said. While the Bills will have representatives on the committee, the county and state will have a majority of voting members. According to what was shared at the Erie County Stadium Corp. meeting, four appointments would come from the county, two from the state and three from the Bills.

That group will be authorized to set the investment agenda for the Bills organization each year, he said.

"There are no limitations on it, I think that's the beauty of it," he said. "The community benefit oversight committee will make a recommendation, 'Here's where we think your dollars should go in the upcoming year.' The next year, they'll meet. 'Where did the dollars go?' and we'll also make a recommendation for the following year."

The summary given to the state's Erie County Stadium Corp. outlined a series of potential areas of focus, including mental health and anti-violence programs and campaigns, support for education, recycling, food insecurity initiatives and "other programs that support the upward mobility of impoverished and low-income neighborhoods." The Bills are also required to support internship, apprenticeship and arts programs.

Poloncarz also shared his vision of who should be chosen to serve on the oversight committee.

"You have to pick somebody that has a broad representation," he said. "You have to be very careful that you don't pick someone who's narrowly tailored for one issue and then they use that bully pulpit to benefit an organization or something like that. So you want to choose leaders in the community who are respected, but who aren't necessarily looked at as being affiliated with one type of issue."

He, along with County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin and Bills Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia, have described the community benefits agreement as setting the highest standard in the NFL for these types of agreements because its requirements run the length of the 30-year lease and have a strong oversight committee that can direct future Bills contributions toward areas of greatest community need.

The 2017 community benefits plan approved as part of the Las Vegas Raiders also includes an oversight committee, with appointed representatives from the state, stadium corporation and team, to invest in the community and establish local participation levels during the "design, construction and operation" of a new stadium. But that plan is not an agreement that dictates specific spending levels each year.

In Western New York, the members of the PlayFair Coalition, which includes more than 60 community organizations, had pushed for the Bills to reinvest $500 million back into the community in exchange for the $850 million in public money going toward building a $1.4 billion NFL stadium. They have criticized the community benefits commitment as inadequate. While better community benefits agreements are hard to find, so are deals that commit so much public money to a project benefiting a private team, coalition members said.

"There are some people who will criticize it no matter what," Poloncarz said. "We could have gotten $500 million, and I'm sure there's some people who would still criticize, saying it's not enough. So what we tried to do is ensure we have terms in there that really protect the community for the future."