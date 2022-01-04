Community art program coming to the Riverline

The Western New York Land Conservancy will offer a community art program this summer celebrating the history and cultural diversity of the Valley, Old First Ward and Perry neighborhoods.

Artwork will be presented through the voices and stories of neighborhood residents, possibly inspiring future design details of the Riverline, including interpretive signage, art installations and programming.

"This initiative will promote and celebrate the heritage and stories of the neighborhoods and the people who live there – as told through their own voices,” said Jeff Lebsack, the Riverline's newly appointed director.

Plans call for the Riverline to be built along an unused railroad corridor for walking and bicycling in a nature setting as well as for winter activities like snowshoeing and sledding. The route would connect to parks and kayak launches along the Buffalo River, along with trails that go to Canalside, the Outer Harbor and the Larkin District.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

