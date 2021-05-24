Community Action Coalition aims to help families of missing, exploited kids

An organization that has been involved in recent efforts to find missing youth is on a mission to also help struggling young people in Buffalo.
The Community Action Coalition, part of GYC Ministries, provides mediation, crisis intervention, life-skills coaching and other services. It helps individuals generally between the ages 13 and 21, said Tamea Dixon, the organization's community liaison.
Part of the group's aim is to support the families of missing and exploited children. In addition to providing one-on-one assistance and workshops, the coalition also links its clientele with other groups in the city offering other services, Dixon said.
"This was really an avenue that a lot of people don't touch," she said. "For whatever reason, God kind of led us here and we're just trying to do the best that we can with what we have to be a solution. Everyone was placed somewhere for a reason. We just want to do the best work that we can in our community, and try to do what we can to make change."
The organization provides ongoing support to its clients "just so that they have that support and they don't have to navigate things by themselves," she said.
It has helped organize searches for Jaylen M. Griffin, a Buffalo boy missing since August.
It also helped look for Tiara Lott, who was missing for about two weeks during the winter. The homicide victim's body was found Feb. 13 near railroad tracks in Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood.
GYC Ministries is a faith-based organization that was established in 2015 and had been housed at the CRUCIAL Community Center, said Pastor Timothy Newkirk. The organization is moving to the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion at 1100 Jefferson Ave.
Volunteers drive the organization's efforts, but the coalition's leaders are working to obtain funds to add paid staff in order to expand the group's reach and help more young people, Newkirk said.
At any one time, the group typically has between six and 14 clients.
In addition to seeking funding to hire staffers, the group will have interns from Erie Community College, Dixon said.
The organization recently sponsored a panel discussion on domestic violence, which is one of the issues many young people across the city have to deal with at home, she said.
With the pandemic, already strained relationships within households become even more so, and many young people who need outlets are unfortunately sometimes finding them in drugs and violence, Dixon said.
"We're seeing a lot of young people who are having issues with communicating what is upsetting them," she said.
Those interested in contacting GYC Ministries can call 770-9093 or visit g.y.c.outreach.ministry@gmail.com. The organization is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.