Community Action Coalition aims to help families of missing, exploited kids

An organization that has been involved in recent efforts to find missing youth is on a mission to also help struggling young people in Buffalo.

The Community Action Coalition, part of GYC Ministries, provides mediation, crisis intervention, life-skills coaching and other services. It helps individuals generally between the ages 13 and 21, said Tamea Dixon, the organization's community liaison.

Part of the group's aim is to support the families of missing and exploited children. In addition to providing one-on-one assistance and workshops, the coalition also links its clientele with other groups in the city offering other services, Dixon said.

"This was really an avenue that a lot of people don't touch," she said. "For whatever reason, God kind of led us here and we're just trying to do the best that we can with what we have to be a solution. Everyone was placed somewhere for a reason. We just want to do the best work that we can in our community, and try to do what we can to make change."

The organization provides ongoing support to its clients "just so that they have that support and they don't have to navigate things by themselves," she said.