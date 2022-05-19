Communities rally to help after mass shooting: Three events where you can help

Several area organizations will hold events and fundraisers this weekend to give people a way to assist the East Side neighborhood that saw 10 people killed and three injured in Saturday’s racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets.

The attack has temporarily closed the only supermarket in the area. Several community aid organizations are supplying food and personal care items that need to be replenished, among other efforts.

Complete coverage: 10 killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket Saturday in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" …

• On Friday evening, The Plating Society dining boutique will hold a “One Love” fundraiser with Jamaican food, drinks and music in Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., Buffalo, to benefit the East Side community and families affected by the attack. Pre-sale tickets to order $20 dinners of One Love Rasta Pasta or One Love Jerk Chicken must be purchased in advance at theplatingsociety.com/s/order.

Diners can pick up their dinners and enjoy live music in the square between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, said Plating Society chef Darian Bryan. Drinks will also be available for purchase in the square, he said.

• On Saturday, the Lockport High School Athletic Association will hold a donation drive to benefit East Side residents from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school, 250 Lincoln Ave., Lockport.

Retired Buffalo Police Department officer Aaron Salter, a Tops security guard who was killed while trying to save others in the shooting, is a Lockport native and alum, said Lockport teacher Meredith Costello, who is helping to organize the drive.

Donations of food and household items are being collected to replenish items being distributed via Feed More WNY, the Resource Council of WNY, Buffalo Urban League and other community aid organizations that are providing free food and toiletry items to East Side residents.

Feed More has asked the Lockport drive to seek household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, laundry soap and cleaning supplies, personal care items such as toothpaste, soap and shampoo, and non-perishable food such as canned fruits and vegetables, pasta, jarred sauce, peanut butter and snack foods, as well as bottled water and fruit juice and baby items including diapers and wipes.

• The town of Amherst is also holding a sidewalk vigil on Saturday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. along Main Street from Bailey to Transit Avenue. Church bells throughout town will ring 10 times at 2:13 p.m. to honor those who died in the shooting. People are encouraged to bring chalk and draw messages of love, hope and peace on the sidewalks. They can be shared on social media with hashtag #AmherstSidewalkVigil.

