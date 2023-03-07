In a rare step, the Buffalo Common Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to seize two deteriorating 19th-century properties in the city's Cobblestone District that have languished in Housing Court for years.

The Council's decision to use eminent domain to put the properties in the city's inventory will be challenged in court, said Darryl Carr, who purchased the 1869 building at 118 South Park Ave. in 2003 and the 1852 building at 110 South Park Ave. in 2008.

Carr has sought to demolish the two buildings to make way for a development project he is planning.

Tuesday's 7-2 vote for the eminent domain measure comes just over a month since Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney ordered an emergency demolition of the two historic properties.

Carr said he plans to fight the Council's move.

Judge approves emergency demolition of 19th-century Cobblestone District buildings "I spent 14 years trying to salvage these buildings, and could not find an avenue to do it," Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney said.

"They have absolutely no right to do this, and I'm not letting them take my property," Carr said. "This would set a dangerous precedent for any other property owner in Western New York."

Preservationists have long been frustrated by Carr's failure to fix the historic properties and at how long the court case has dragged on. The locally landmarked district is certified by the National Park Service as a neighborhood that meets the requirements of the National Register of Historic Places.

Preservationists expressed their approval of the Council's decision.

"We are extremely thankful that the city is supporting basically the centerpiece of the Cobblestone Historic District," said Paul McDonnell, president of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo, History, Architecture & Culture. "Without these buildings, there would be no historic district, and without a doubt numerous developers will come forward tor develop these buildings and make them into a vibrant centerpiece of the district."

"We strongly support the city in their pursuit of eminent domain proceedings, as well as any further efforts by the city to hold negligent property owners accountable," said Corey Fabian-Barrett, interim executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

Early step taken toward eminent domain of Cobblestone properties The buildings at 110 and 118 South Park Ave. have faced code violations for years that city inspectors have said represent health, welfare and safety issues.

What happens next to the buildings is unclear. The properties that have been in limbo in Housing Court for years are now the subject of two parallel actions to be decided in the courts. Carney, when he announced his demolition decision, cast doubt on the legality of the city seizing Carr's property, calling the process "basically kind of a sham."

The judge said the buildings "represent a danger to public welfare and safety" made worse by the Christmas week blizzard. The city is appealing his demolition order to a county court, and if successful would be heard in the appellate division.

The next step for the Common Council resolution is to have it published three consecutive weeks a in newspaper of general circulation. Carr then has 30 days to appeal to the appellate division. If the court rules for Carr, the city loses its case.

If the court rules in the city's favor, the case would go to State Supreme Court to arrive at a financial settlement based on the property's appraisal, which by law would allow Carr a minimum of one year to contest the valuation.

Freshman Fillmore Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski, whose district includes the Cobblestone District, introduced the measure for the city to take the properties.

"We're here because Darryl Carr wanted to usurp municipal protocols for years and is now seeking a court order for demolition," Nowakowski said. "I didn't do this in a flip manner. I did it because I'm trying to protect a preservation district and two very large parcels that contribute to it."

Council Members Darius Pridgen and Rasheed Wyatt voted against the measure.

Judge grapples over fate of Cobblestone buildings: 'I'm begging for anybody to propose a solution' Next week, Housing Court Judge Patrick M. Carney will consider pending motions to either stabilize the buildings or order an emergency demolition. He indicated he's running out of patience, and the buildings are running out of time.

It is the first time since Mayor Byron Brown took office that the city has taken steps to seize a property through eminent domain.

Carr, who also owns the Cobblestone Bar and Grill just east of the targeted buildings, has long contended that the buildings are structurally unsafe and contaminated from industrial chemicals, and he has an engineering report that supports his position. He wants to build a high-rise building in their place that will use green energy technology and feature housing, a hotel and shops.

Carr said the Council showed no interest in his concern about the buildings.

"This has been a one-way street and a sham," Carr said. "No one on the Council, including Mitch Nowakowski, who has been pushing this, or the Brown administration, has ever reached out to talk to me. This was very apparent at the public hearing, when the Council had absolutely no questions for me while directing all the questions to the people speaking for eminent domain."

The 1869 building at 118 South Park was the longtime home of the Buffalo Blacksmith Shop, and it includes additions over the years that extend nearly halfway along Illinois Street.

When the building at 110 South Park opened in 1852, it was home of the George Mugridge & Son Steam Bakery, makers of hardtack – a type of biscuit – for the Union Army during the Civil War. The building was also used by Phoenix Die Casting Co., which operated a machine shop in the front and a foundry in the back from 1950 to 1988. The property at 118 South Park was the longtime home of the Buffalo Blacksmith Shop.