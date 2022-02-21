Common Council to take up bill aimed at ending 'demolition by neglect' of landmarks

She said the department is putting inspections of local landmarks "into motion" and has enough staff to do what's required.

The department's use of a drone will help facilitate the evaluation of roofs, upper portions of exterior walls and other areas that are hard to gain access to, she said.

The legislation will make a big difference in protecting the city's local landmarks, said Gwen Howard, chair of the Buffalo Preservation Board.

"It has always been every property owner's responsibility to maintain their property, regardless of their preservation status," Howard said. "But this will help protect those buildings that our community has identified as our most important."

Feroleto said the new law should help avoid emergency demolition situations like what has happened with the Great Northern.

"If you have a landmark that an inspector writes up, it ensures there will be communication between the property owner and the department before we have an emergency situation," Feroleto said.

The new law would apply to 134 local landmarks. That breaks down to about 45 additional inspections a year for the Department of Permit and Inspection Services.