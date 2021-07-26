Common Council researching form of governance that replaces the mayor

The Buffalo Common Council will “explore” a city manager form of governance to replace the office of mayor.

Under such a plan, a city manager would be selected by the nine-member Council in conjunction with the community to "carry out the will of the Council members," University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt told The Buffalo News.

Wyatt, who has often clashed with Brown, said the impetus for opening up a discussion of a city manager model for Buffalo is not an indictment of Brown. It is an indictment of the current system of governance, which has led to "disinvestment" in poorer neighborhoods in a city that has gotten smaller and poorer, he said.

From 1980 to 2020, the approximate population in Buffalo decreased from 357,870 to 255,000, while the poverty rate grew from 26.1% to 30.1%, Wyatt noted.

“It is about this mayor, but there’s been numerous mayors before him and … I’m going back as far as 1980 so you can’t put it all on this mayor, but seeing that he’s been mayor for 16 years, it does speak to that,” said Wyatt, who introduced a resolution recently directing Council staff to produce a report detailing the pros and cons of establishing such a form of government in Buffalo.

Lottery for $500 monthly checks part of proposal for Buffalo's stimulus spending The "income assistance program" is one of 28 ways Mayor Byron Brown has recommended spending more than $328 million in federal stimulus aid to the city over two years.