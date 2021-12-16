Common Council pushes idea of moving to electric fleet

“It’s more difficult for heavier vehicles to hold the charge,” said Donna Estrich, commissioner of administration and finance.

While public works officials have cautioned against switching to electric power for snow plows, "I think that other vehicles – street sweepers, take-home vehicles that are not emergency vehicles – could start moving toward an electric model,” Pridgen said.

The administration looked into the cost of electric vehicles around the time the Council approved the purchase of a few pickup trucks for Public Works earlier this year, Estrich said.

They come at a higher price.

"There’s other savings and costs once you purchase … but the extra cost was approximately $10,000 per vehicle, so, at that time, we did not pursue it,” she said. “But we have had further discussions on what would we need if perhaps, like the parking fleet, we transition those over into electric and then what do we need for charging stations and etc., etc., etc.”

She said she has discussed the issue with city Director of Purchasing Bill Sunderlin, "so we have started to look into it,” she said.