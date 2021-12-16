Common Council pushes idea of moving to electric fleet

Buffalo lawmakers want to explore switching the city's public works fleet from gas to electric – one vehicle at a time.
A recent Common Council resolution directs Department of Public Works to research the costs and logistics of introducing electric cars, trucks and other vehicles to the fleet beginning next year.
“It’s basically asking when a vehicle is being purchased that we find out why, if we’re not purchasing an electrical vehicle, why that is. I think that it is very important to start moving toward talking about the purchase of electric vehicles,” Council President Darius Pridgen said during a recent Finance Committee meeting.
He noted the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority ordered 10 new electric buses in March for $10.2 million. The new buses, expected to be on the streets in the spring, represent the NFTA’s first step toward converting its 325 buses to an all-electric fleet.
“So we really want to start moving in that vein,” Pridgen said. “I just want to keep it in the forefront so that every vehicle we purchase that is a gas vehicle, we get a short explanation of why we could not purchase an electric vehicle.”
A switchover, however, may not be feasible for some vehicles.
“It’s more difficult for heavier vehicles to hold the charge,” said Donna Estrich, commissioner of administration and finance.
While public works officials have cautioned against switching to electric power for snow plows, "I think that other vehicles – street sweepers, take-home vehicles that are not emergency vehicles – could start moving toward an electric model,” Pridgen said.
The administration looked into the cost of electric vehicles around the time the Council approved the purchase of a few pickup trucks for Public Works earlier this year, Estrich said.
They come at a higher price.
"There’s other savings and costs once you purchase … but the extra cost was approximately $10,000 per vehicle, so, at that time, we did not pursue it,” she said. “But we have had further discussions on what would we need if perhaps, like the parking fleet, we transition those over into electric and then what do we need for charging stations and etc., etc., etc.”
She said she has discussed the issue with city Director of Purchasing Bill Sunderlin, "so we have started to look into it,” she said.
City-owned parking ramps have charging stations, but the infrastructure likely needs to be upgraded, Pridgen said.
He talked with Parking Commissioner Kevin Helfer about upgrades “because the technology is changing so quickly.”
“The parking ramp charging stations in the parking ramp are pretty dated now, as far as the speed of charging. The technology has really, really changed. So when a person parks now in the ramp, it’s almost like dripping gas into a gas vehicle. It’s just a really long charge,” said Pridgen.
The administration is putting together a cost-benefit analysis, Estrich said.
In 2018, Buffalo implemented a free electric vehicle charging program at eight city-owned parking ramps downtown.