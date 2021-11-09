 Skip to main content
Common Council offers no support for liquor store project in heritage corridor
African American Heritage Corridor (copy)

The  arch over Michigan Street near the Michigan Street Baptist Church.

 Derek Gee

A Buffalo Common Council committee Tuesday recommended denying a special use permit to allow a liquor store into the African American Heritage Corridor.

More than a dozen speakers spoke out against the project during the Legislation Committee's public hearing.

“One of our key core principals is to maintain the historic integrity of the corridor," said Terry Alford, executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission. "We are definitely against this expansion or relocation … in our corridor, especially when it’s literally steps away from our iconic corridor archway and the culture anchors."

Hatem Hassan requested the special use permit to move his existing liquor store at 473 Michigan Ave./118 William St. to a vacant structure at 485 Michigan Ave., which Hassan purchased before the pandemic, said John Luhr, Hassan’s attorney.

Businessman Emin “Eddie” Egriu, who was going to work with Hassan on the project, withdrew from the project.

“After listening to all these concerned citizens, they did teach me a history lesson here today," Egriu said. "They taught me to stay out of this, that I want to withdraw my name on this application.”

