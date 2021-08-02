Common Council, neighbors oppose any Peace Bridge Plaza expansion plans

The Buffalo Common Council hopes to put a stop to any plans calling for an expansion of the Peace Bridge Plaza.
The nine-member Council recently unanimously adopted a resolution asking the city not to allow New York State to acquire any portion of Busti Avenue for a plaza expansion project. It also requests the Peace Bridge Authority to disclose plans for any Peace Bridge expansion and says the land owned and maintained by the authority should remain permanent green space.
Buffalo owns the street, and the state would have to buy the street in order for the Peace Bridge Plaza to cross over it and expand the plaza. The land near the bridge was purchased by Empire State Development years ago and is being used as a staging ground for repairs being made to the bridge, explained Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera, who introduced the resolution.
The current Council will not approve the sale of Busti Avenue, Rivera said.
No one has said the land in question is for sale. State Sen. Sean Ryan hasn’t heard anything about the state planning to expand the Peace Bridge Plaza, but he fully supports Rivera’s “efforts to keep the land on Busti Avenue as green space and oppose the sale of the land to New York State.”
Assemblyman Jonathan D. Rivera said he hasn’t heard anything about a specific plan and hasn’t been “privy to any of those plans.” However, he plans to request that Empire State Development disclose “immediately” if there is a plan and what that plan involves.
Pamm Lent, director of communications for Empire State Development Western New York, said ESD doesn’t have plans for “anything right now.”
“There’s been no discussion. … We have no plans to purchase a portion of the city street,” she said.
And Ron Reinas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority, said, “currently our board has not approved anything in terms of acquisition.”
“This was a project of the state of New York and Empire State Development from 2012, 2013, where there was lots of discussion about acquisition of that to facilitate a future expansion of the plaza. Those plans didn’t go anywhere, and we have not pursued it since that time,” Reinas added.
But Daniel Brady, a resident of the Front Park neighborhood near the bridge and a board member of Vision Niagara, shared with The Buffalo News an email exchange from early June with an engineer in the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets that seems to contradict the denials.
Brady was inquiring about the status of traffic-calming improvements and bike lanes on Busti Avenue using money from the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program that the city has received.
In the email exchange, the city employee wrote, “DPW’s understanding is that New York State intends to acquire the two-block portion of Busti Avenue north of Vermont St to expand the Peace Bridge Plaza. The bicycle connection will need to be determined at a later time within the context of that NYS development. The challenge of DPW implementing interim improvements prior to that potential plaza expansion is the significant cost of signal and intersection modifications needed at Busti/Massachusetts to safely accommodate NB and SB bicyclists, which would take away from the longer-term investment in the southern section of the corridor.”
During a public meeting last week, Brady was among 10 concerned residents and neighbors who expressed opposition to any plans to expand the plaza.
“I’d just like to echo my neighbors’ concerns about health and quality of life. There is no safe level of diesel fumes,” said Tina Nunez, who lives on Busti Avenue. “To let the Peace Bridge have ever-expanding lands into our city is just continuing to jeopardize the health of our neighborhood.”