Common Council, neighbors oppose any Peace Bridge Plaza expansion plans

Pamm Lent, director of communications for Empire State Development Western New York, said ESD doesn’t have plans for “anything right now.”

“There’s been no discussion. … We have no plans to purchase a portion of the city street,” she said.

And Ron Reinas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority, said, “currently our board has not approved anything in terms of acquisition.”

“This was a project of the state of New York and Empire State Development from 2012, 2013, where there was lots of discussion about acquisition of that to facilitate a future expansion of the plaza. Those plans didn’t go anywhere, and we have not pursued it since that time,” Reinas added.

But Daniel Brady, a resident of the Front Park neighborhood near the bridge and a board member of Vision Niagara, shared with The Buffalo News an email exchange from early June with an engineer in the city’s Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets that seems to contradict the denials.

Brady was inquiring about the status of traffic-calming improvements and bike lanes on Busti Avenue using money from the state’s Transportation Alternatives Program that the city has received.