Common Council: Local landmarks must be inspected every three years

Many Buffalo buildings designated as local landmarks go years – sometimes decades – without being inspected, hastening their decline.
An ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday by the Common Council seeks to end that by requiring building inspectors to visit every local landmark at least once every three years.
Uncertainty looms among several of the 134 structures in the city – theaters, industrial buildings, houses, neighborhood bars and schools – that have local historic status.
Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto introduced the legislation, inspired to do so after learning the embattled Great Northern grain elevator had not been inspected after Archer Daniels Midland acquired it in 1993. The Great Northern is North America's last remaining brick box-style grain elevator.
"This came from the ADM building when we found it hadn't been inspected," Feroleto said.
A windstorm on Dec. 11 caused a large hole in the structure's north wall, leading James Comerford, commissioner of permits and inspections, to declare an emergency demolition that preservationists are now challenging in court.
Cathy Amdur, the city's deputy commissioner for permits and inspection services, said her department and the Brown administration are on board with the new ordinance.
The ordinance covers 134 local landmarks. Fourteen local landmarks have been demolished over the past 45 years.
Until now, city inspectors haven't been expected to visit all of the local landmarks, Feroleto said.
"They respond to complaints and concerns when people call 311, a council member or reach their office directly," Feroleto said.
North Council Member Joseph Golombek said he hopes this will prevent all all-too-common occurrence of what's come to be known as "demolition by neglect."
"I don't believe everything has to stand, but I think that those places that have been deemed important to our history, to our culture and to our city – if folks can't afford to fix them, they should let somebody else have them who can," Council President Darius Pridgen said.
Pridgen said he had been fielding calls in recent days from supporters of St. Ann's Church, a threatened structure at 651 Broadway that once held 1,600 people for Sunday Masses.
"They've been calling and saying maybe now something will happen with St. Ann's," Pridgen said. "I don't know what order inspectors are going to go out there ... but St. Ann's has sat there, and my fear is that will be another building demolished out of neglect."
