Common Council: Local landmarks must be inspected every three years

Until now, city inspectors haven't been expected to visit all of the local landmarks, Feroleto said.

"They respond to complaints and concerns when people call 311, a council member or reach their office directly," Feroleto said.

North Council Member Joseph Golombek said he hopes this will prevent all all-too-common occurrence of what's come to be known as "demolition by neglect."

Great Northern grain elevator case renews calls for local landmark reforms A measure to be introduced in the Common Council calls for scheduled building inspections of all 144 local landmarks.

"I don't believe everything has to stand, but I think that those places that have been deemed important to our history, to our culture and to our city – if folks can't afford to fix them, they should let somebody else have them who can," Council President Darius Pridgen said.

Pridgen said he had been fielding calls in recent days from supporters of St. Ann's Church, a threatened structure at 651 Broadway that once held 1,600 people for Sunday Masses.

"They've been calling and saying maybe now something will happen with St. Ann's," Pridgen said. "I don't know what order inspectors are going to go out there ... but St. Ann's has sat there, and my fear is that will be another building demolished out of neglect."

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

