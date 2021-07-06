Common Council hasn't 'heard a single thing' on how most stimulus aid will be spent

"We will not ever again be turning off water in the City of Buffalo," said Brown, who called access to water a right – not a privilege. "We also will be helping every customer that is two quarters in arrears or has been affected by Covid through this program. We will completely wipe out their indebtedness for water and sewer bills. So they start with a fresh slate."

Those granted amnesty will be enrolled in an affordability program, Brown said. The city intends to hire a company to work with those in the amnesty program to help them keep current with their bills. Oakland, Calif., and Louisville, Ky., reported a 96% payment success rate among those in similar programs in those cities. That kind of success here would not only help those in the amnesty program but the remaining rate payers, who wouldn't have to make up the lost revenue from non-payers through higher rates, Brown said.

About $4.35 million of Buffalo's share of the American Rescue Plan money will be used to expand the Mayor's Youth Employment Program over three years to hire approximately 800 to 900 young people for year-round employment opportunities. About 42,000 young people between the ages of 14-21 live in Buffalo, with 40% of them in households categorized as poor. This funding will help eliminate poverty, DeGeorge said.