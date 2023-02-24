The Buffalo Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for Shea's Performing Arts Center to address management issues in the city-owned building.

The resolution at this week's Council meeting comes after the Shea's board of trustees removed Shea's President Michael Murphy in the fall. That followed months of strife that saw staff departures and the resignations of five trustees as the board continued to back Murphy. Earlier this month, M&T Bank, longtime sponsor of the Broadway Series, dropped its support for the 2023-2024 season out of concern over management issues.

The resolution, sponsored by Ellicott District Council Member Darius Pridgen and Fillmore District Council Member Mitchell Nowakowski, asks Shea's to send a representative to the Community Development Committee to address management issues, and to provide a plan for addressing workplace culture, employee relations and other related matters. Representatives from M&T Bank, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and other stakeholders are also invited to provide input.

"We want to make sure that Shea's Buffalo is a safe and healthy workplace for all employees, and that public resources are used in a way that supports the well-being of all people living and doing business in the City of Buffalo,” Nowakowski said in a statement. “We hope that this resolution will bring attention to the issues and start a productive dialogue among all stakeholders to find solutions."