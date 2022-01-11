 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Common Council calls for alternatives to Great Northern demolition
Common Council calls for alternatives to Great Northern demolition

Great Northern grain elevator (copy)

A view of the Great Northern grain elevator damaged by a Dec. 11 Buffalo windstorm.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Common Council unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday calling on Archer Daniels Midland to delay plans for demolition of the Great Northern grain elevator or to sell the structure so that it can be preserved.

The resolution, introduced by Council Members Chris Scanlon and Joseph Golombek and co-sponsored by Mitchell Nowakowski, David Rivera and Ulysses Wingo, noted that the Great Northern, on Buffalo's "elevator alley," was once the world's largest and one of the first to run on electricity.

"It is important that all options must be considered before making a decision that can never be undone," the resolution said.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture is seeking to appeal a court ruling decision last week in State Supreme Court upholding the emergency demolition order by James Comerford, commissioner of permit and inspection services.

Mayor Byron Brown has said he is holding discussions with ADM on the grain elevator's future. 

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

