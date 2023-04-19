Co-mingling is returning to Chippewa.

The Common Council on Tuesday approved four events slated for this month in the city’s entertainment district on Chippewa Street that will allow customers younger than age 21.

Approving four of the requests gives the city and stakeholders time to assess the outcome and evaluate how to proceed.

"That way, the police can be notified, our city is notified and then we’ll come back to the table with all of the stakeholders to look at how we move forward,” Council President Darius Pridgen said during Tuesday’s meeting.

The session was held after Pridgen met earlier in the day with representatives from the Chippewa Alliance, bar and restaurant owners and attorneys.

The action followed controversy related to previous co-mingling events with minors allowed in establishments that cater to those at or over the legal drinking age of 21. Some business owners in the district said they are concerned about such events, fearing the potential for disturbances and other problems. Some businesses had called for a ban on co-mingling in the district.

Instead, the Council approved co-mingling dates at Bottoms Up, 69 W. Chippewa St., for Thursday and April 27 and at VENU, 75 W. Chippewa St., on Friday and April 28. The two establishments originally requested approval for approximately 20 dates for the summer.

Typically, Pridgen said, establishments that will feature a special performance, such as a concert, will apply to the Council for permission to hold one or two co-mingling events per month.

Pridgen said he explained to participants in the stakeholder meeting that the city’s entertainment district is the only area in Buffalo where an entertainment venue must apply to the Council to have co-mingling events thanks to an ordinance that was approved more than a decade ago to give the city oversight on the matter.

What's more, the city ordinance does not allow the Council to issue a blanket ban on co-mingling in the district without offering a valid reason.

Without the co-mingling ordinance in place, “they could just do whatever they wanted whenever they wanted and we would have no notification,” Pridgen said during the Council meeting.