Committee formed to plan events to honor Buffalo mass shooting victims

A committee of community leaders has been formed to plan events that honor the victims of the May 14 massacre at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue to mark the one-year occurrence of the racial terror attack.

The goal of the 5/14 Remembrance Committee is to promote community healing and honor the victims, according to Mayor Byron W. Brown's office.

The committee will be co-chaired by Michael Edbauer, president of Highmark Western and Northeastern New York, and Eunice Lewin, a SUNY Trustee.

Other committee members are: President and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media Tom Calderone; President of the Baptist Minister’s Conference of Buffalo & Vicinity Timothy Brown; Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins; Rapper Conway the Machine; actor Bill Fichtner; Premier Cigars & Lounge co-owner Robin S. Truesdale; Senior Vice President of Tops Friendly Markets Diane Colgan; M&T Bank Regional President of Western New York Eric Feldstein; Chief Administrative Officer Mastercard & National Urban League Board Chairman Timothy Murphy; Director of Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion Cedric Halloway; University at Buffalo professor of law & director of the Buffalo Criminal Law Center Luis E. Chiesa; Vice President of Jefferson Avenue Apartments Tenant Council Gloria Adkins; Jefferson Avenue Block Club representative Ruth Kennedy; Albright Knox Art Gallery President Alice Jacobs; Spelman College President Dr. Helene Gayle; Buffalo Urban League President & CEO Thomas Beauford Jr.; Uniland Vice President of Corporate Relations Laura Zaepfel; 34 Group Inc. Chief Business Development Officer Patti Thomas; Garnell Whitfield, family member of 5/14 victim; and Bruce Smith, Buffalo Bills Pro Football Hall of Fame member.