Commercial vehicles will be banned from the Thruway between Exit 46 and the Pennsylvania state line starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced late Thursday afternoon.

The ban, due to the oncoming storm, will stretch for more than 130 miles of the I-90 from the I-390 exit for Rochester/Corning to the state line past Exit 61 at Ripley.

Authorities previously announced bans of empty and tandem tractor-trailers from most major highways in the area starting at 6 a.m. Friday.