Commercial fire closes Walden Avenue
Walden Avenue, from Peppy Place to Anderson Road, has been closed to traffic as local firefighters battle a blaze at a commercial structure on Dale Road near the Walden Galleria, according to a tweet by the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area and to yield to nearby emergency safety vehicles.

