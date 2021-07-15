Commercial fire closes Walden Avenue

Walden Avenue, from Peppy Place to Anderson Road, has been closed to traffic as local firefighters battle a blaze at a commercial structure on Dale Road near the Walden Galleria, according to a tweet by the Cheektowaga Police Department.
Motorists are being warned to avoid the area and to yield to nearby emergency safety vehicles.
Harold McNeil
