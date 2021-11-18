Colvin Cleaners' "Coats 4 Kids Drive" accepting donations

Colvin Cleaners has launched its annual Coats 4 Kids Drive to provide adults and children with warm outerwear for the winter.

For the second year in a row, the dry cleaner will distribute clothes to local nonprofit agencies, rather than at give-away events, as it had in the past.

“The last 16 months under the cloud of Covid have been stressful for everyone,” Colvin Cleaners president and CEO Paul Billoni said. “People of all socio-economic groups are struggling after having lost their jobs, their homes and even their family members. That’s why this year’s Coats 4 Kids Drive is so important, as the need is truly greater than ever."

For those who would like to donate coats and winter outerwear, a list of donation sites throughout Erie County is available at www.coatsforkidswny.com.

Donations can be dropped off at Colvin Cleaners, 2375 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, and at Southgate Plaza in front of The Market in the Square from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

For those in need of winter outerwear, Coats 4 Kids distribution sites include: Bethesda Full Gospel Church, 6 Delaware St., Tonawanda; Ken-Ton Closet, 250 Athens Blvd., Tonawanda; New Cedar Grove Life Changing Church, 100 Old Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga; WNY Mobile Overdose Prevention Services and the James A. Dockery Community Center, 800 Sycamore St., Buffalo.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.