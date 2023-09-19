OLAF FUB SEZ: A question from fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, born on this date in 1948, “Why is it that when one man builds a wall, the next man immediately needs to know what's on the other side?”

CELEBRATE – The folks at Fowler's Chocolates remind us that Thursday is National Sponge Candy Day. Fowler's has a new sponge candy flavor this year – pumpkin spice.

AFTER HOURS – Evans Bank holds its first "Evanspalooza" from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of its corporate headquarters at 6460 Main St., Amherst. There will be tents and tables with business info, food trucks, and beer and wine for purchase. Music by Nerds Gone Wild.

TALKING POINTS – Professor Derek Maxfield discusses "Man of Fire: William Tecumseh Sherman in the Civil War" in a West Seneca Historical Society program at 7 p.m. tonight in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. $5 admission.

Physicist Steve Conard talks about sizing up asteroids by using occultation at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Martz-Kohl Observatory, 176 Robbin Hill Road, Frewsburg. More info at martzobservatory.org.

Storyteller Mason Winfield delves into “Paranormal Mysteries of the Town of Aurora" at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Aurora Town Public Library, 500 Main St., East Aurora. Free, registration required. Call 716-652-4440.

Professor Nancy Knechtal, fresh from visiting Italy, gives a presentation on "Art of Florence" at 7 p.m. Thursday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Call 716-332-4375 for a seat.

Researcher Joseph Van Remmen shares his theory on how the city of Buffalo got its name at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. $5 admission.

BRING IT BACK – The Orchard Park American Legion Post's memorial wall was taken down when the post moved to its new home at 5784 Ellis Road. To help rebuild it, the post is holding a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Friday. A $25 donation includes two beverages and music by Swift Kick. Kids under 12 free.

VOCALIZING – The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus joins the Buffalo Chamber Players for a concert and community sing at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. For tickets, pay what you can.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jeanne M. Bowman, Vaughn Keller, Linda Pellegrino, Pamela Pope, Vanessa Glushefski, Beverly Ralyea, Sister Mary Joanne Suranni, Maddie Lickfeld, Steven Granelli, Michael Rathke, Heather Hassett, Dan Sikorski, Katherine Gibbins, Ashley Guzzetta Smith, Anna Deiter, Teresa Karg, William Bliek, Thaddeus Boczar, Damon Luce, Barbara Willis and Norma Mis.

AND THURSDAY – Claudine Ewing, Jordan Phillips, Christian Banford, Judy Kaprove, Judie Bailey, Andrea Haxton, Marian Hetherly, Michelle Barron, Derek Landri, Colleen Kaney, Francesca Bond, Stacy Clark, Jordyn Nichole Panek, Ed Kowalczewski, Alyssa Lickfeld, Zach Navratil, David Karb, Tim Regan, Natalie Hall and Sarah Hahn.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.