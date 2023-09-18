OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English author Samuel Johnson, born on this date in 1709, “Courage is the greatest of all virtues, because if you haven’t courage, you may not have an opportunity to use any of the others.”

NEED TO KNOW – Brenda Chella of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library TechKnow Lab talks about internet security following the meeting of Chapter 439, National Active and Retired Federal Employees at 11 a.m. today in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. All are welcome.

Attorney Jean E. Harris shares her expertise on elder law, disability law and Medicaid planning in a free program at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Village Meeting House, 5658 Main St., Williamsville.

PLANT TALKS – Mark Yadon, manager of Mischler’s Greenhouses, speaks on planting fall bulbs and winter garden preparation for the Smallwood Garden Club meeting at 7 tonight in Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road, Amherst. Guests welcome.

Growing heirloom flowers and plants is the topic of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Fall Gardening Class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Roycroft Power House, 39 S. Grove St., East Aurora. $15 fee. Register online at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events.

University at Buffalo professor Areta Buchner explores “The Art of Cooking with Roses” when the WNY Rose Society meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Stephens Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. Guests welcome.

DINNER CALL – The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra benefits from a drive-thru Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kleinhans Music Hall. $16, $15 advance, call 716-885-5000.

LISTENING IN – Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo, visits the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/88950607332.

Tom Reigstad, author of “Scribblin’ for a Livin’: Mark Twain’s Prolific Presence in Buffalo,” talks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St., free, reservations requested at 716-821-0564; and at 6 p.m. Wednesday for Happy Hour History in the Buffalo History Museum, $5 admission.

Bob Cameron of Kenmore, a champion NASCAR driver in the years after World War II, is the topic at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society and Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Free admission.

