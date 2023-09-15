OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President William Howard Taft, born on this date in 1857, "No tendency is quite so strong in human nature as the desire to lay down rules of conduct for other people."

. . .

RIPE IDEA – Pick apples starting Saturday from the 1,000 trees at Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport, and benefit your school. RSVP at freedomrunwinery.com, register the name of the school, then print out the ticket and turn it in at checkout. Schools get checks in December for 20% of the purchase price.

. . .

CHANCE TO WIN – The 11th Appliance and Electronics Raffle Saturday at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., offers 25 prizes with a retail value of $10,000. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., drawings at 7. $35, includes pizza, beer and pop. Everyone must have a ticket and be 21 or older.

. . .

CELEBRATING FALL – St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 73 Adam St., City of Tonawanda, holds a Family Fun Fest from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, with games for kids, a white elephant booth, a bake sale and food off the grill. Raffle tickets and theme tray drawings begin at 7. Proceeds benefit the parish and its Early Childhood Center.

Kiwanis Club of Marilla holds a mum sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday during the annual Ag Day celebration on the Marilla Fire Company grounds, Two Rod Road and West Avenue. Nine-inch pots, $10.

. . .

ATTIC TREASURES – Cleveland Hill United Methodist Church, 546 Eggert Road, hosts a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association offers a variety of collectibles at its Antique and Bottle Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Polish Falcons Hall, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Free appraisal on all antiques and free bottles for children.

. . .

SWINGIN' – The Casual Concert Series at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., features Incipio's Vocal Jazz Ensemble at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free will offering.

Keyboardist George Caldwell leads a sextet in the music of "Fiddler on the Roof" as interpreted by jazzman Cannonball Adderley at 4 p.m. Sunday in the new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Amherst. Tickets $20.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS ***

*** STEPPING OUT – The Singles Social Club sponsors a Moon Light Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight with music by BJ the DJ in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Tickets $6. For info, call 716-550-1232 or see the club's Facebook page.

. . .

*** WHISTLE STOP – The Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St., holds a Fall Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with hay rides, pumpkins, face painting and music by the Junk Drawer Uke Band.

. . .

*** PRECIOUS CARGO – The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee sponsors three free child car seat safety checks Saturday. They are open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rescue Fire Hall, 1241 Strad Ave., North Tonawanda; from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 13059 Broadway, Alden; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Kidz 'N Kites at Veterans Memorial Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michael Andriaccio, Tom Prohaska, Jorge Guitart, Ellen Errigo, Lisa Fucina, Lucas Halt, Jackie "Doll" Lyons, Tom Buczkowski, Eleanore Persichini, Ryan Christopher Schaller, Mark Gallagher, Nick Palisano, Lisa Keating, Nicolas Curry, Chris Cywinski, Isabel M. Keuther, Gregory Bosworth, Sarah Musilli, Eleanor Hillman and Mark Herle.

AND SATURDAY – Lavera Johnson, Bobbie Rein, Tammy Bialek-Lehrer, Michael Vallely, Juniper Jeffords, Sue Grazankowski, Debbie Hart, Matt Reinbold, Heather Forster, Joanie Amodeo, Gerri Andolina, Rex Blattenberger, Judy Andrews, John McGavis, Terry Tucholski, Eileen Shelby Naab, Lori Staniszewski, Lisa Essman, Jen Lippold, Nicole Toepfer, Julie Fritz, Jamie Smith, Kyle Terceros and Mary Beth Quinn.

AND SUNDAY – Sara Galli Nickerson, Michael Bottomley, Jennifer O'Malley, Diane Lynn Odle, Teri Bebak, Jodi Zimpfer, Laura White, Shelly Weinstock, Dominic Mariani, Eadie Streb, Ken Beckwith, David Heintzman and Anita Sengbush.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.