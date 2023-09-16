The next special game at the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst next Saturday, Sept. 23, is called "Tailgate Bridge." Players are encouraged to wear their Buffalo Bills gear. Refreshments begin at 11:30 a.m. Game follows at noon. Pop, coffee and tea are available. Donated snacks are appreciated. Need a partner? Call Pat Haynes at 716-202-1155 or email phaynes508@roadrunner.com.

• • •

Congratulations to Kamil Bishara, who won the most master points at the Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cheektowaga. He collected 18.86. In all, 88 players got 357.03 points.

Other point leaders at the tournament included Jay Costello, 18.08; Chris Urbanek, 18.08; Fred Yellen, 15.37; Bud Seidenberg, 15.23; Donna Steffan, 15.18; Davis Heussler, 12.96; Saleh Fetouh, 10.10; Mike Ryan, 8.88; Judy Graf, 8.37; and Jay Levy, 8.31.

• • •

The Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst offers a regular lineup of face-to-face games and online games. For more info, visit the Buffalo Bridge Center website or call 716-280-6114.

In-person games:

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,200 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 100 points.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. For players with fewer than 1,600 points. Simultaneous game for players with fewer than 99 points. Free lesson at 10.

Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Open to all players by pre-registration only. Call 716-280-6114.

Virtual games on Bridge Base Online:

Mondays, 7 p.m. For players with fewer than 750 points.

Wednesdays, 11 a.m. Kathy's Snowbird Game for players with fewer than 750 points. For more info on this game, call director Kathy Pollock or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Delaware Wednesday game for players with fewer than 2,000 points. For info on this game, call Ed Harman at 716-480-1666 or email eharmon@roadrunner.com.

• • •

The East Aurora Bridge Club was the first local club to return to face-to-face games three years ago. Play begins at 10 a.m. Wednesdays in the Aurora Senior Citizens Center, 101 King St., East Aurora. Attendance is generally three or four tables. For more info, email director Dave Larcom at dmocral@verizon.net.

• • •

The Bridge Centre of Niagara in St. Catharines, Ont., offers a mix of online games and in-person games at its club in Tremont Square opposite the Pen Centre shopping plaza off Glendale Avenue.

Face-to-face games for all players are offered at 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. There’s also a face-to-face game for players with less than 500 points at 1 p.m. Monday, a face-to-face game for players with fewer than 750 points at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and another one for those with less than 100 points concurrently at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays. On Friday, there’s a 299er game at 9 a.m. and an open game at 1 p.m.

The club also hosts several virtual games on Bridge Base Online. There’s one for 499ers at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, an open game for all players at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, a Swiss teams contest at 7 p.m. Tuesdays (pre-registration required), and an open game at 7 p.m. Thursdays. For more info, click here.

• • •

Face-to-face play in non-sanctioned clubs is offered at the Tonawanda Senior Center on Wednesday afternoons and at the Amherst Senior Center on Monday and Friday afternoons.

• • •

The Airport Bridge Club, which currently is not holding face-to-face games, is linked on Bridge Base Online with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 716-603-6943.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2023

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Today, Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17. For info, click this link.

District 5 North American Pairs Final – Erie Bridge Club, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Gates Recreation Center, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8. For more info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Fall Sectional – Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, Pa. Fri., Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 22.

Buffalo Spooktacular Regional – M Hotel, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Tuesday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 29. For more info, click this link.

Niagara Falls Regional – Holiday Inn, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 7, to Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info, click this link.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

The Airport Bridge Club, which continues to be on hiatus, does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

• • •

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of Sept. 4 to Sept. 10

ACBL Affiliated Clubs

Buffalo Bridge Center Monday evening – 0-750 game. Jim and Michael Hassett, 65.28%; Betsy and Jim Greno, 59.72%; Fran Schmidt and Richard McGowan, 55.56%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Tuesday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 68.65%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.57%; Joanne Nover and Laurie Foster, 53.17%; Ruth Nawotniak and John Marvin, 50.79%; east-west, Jini and John Rubenstein, 60.71%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 54.76%; Joyce Greenspan and Brian Fleming, 51.98%; (tie) Sue Neubecker and Richard McGowan, Agi Maisel and Pay Haynes, 50.40%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Wednesday morning – Open game. Mike Ryan and John Ziemer, 61.98%; Sue Neubecker and Wilson McClaren, 60.42%; Sharon Benz and Dian Petrov, 56.77%; Fred Yellen and Bud Seidenberg, 54.69%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 54.63%.

Buffalo Bridge Center Thursday morning – 0-1,600 game. North-south, Joanne Nover and Bonnie Clement, 55.63%; (tie) Sue Neubecker and Janet Frisch, Larry Himelein and David Schott, 53.75%; east-west, Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 59.38%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 58.75%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 58.13%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Open game. Linda and Paul Zittel, 62.50%; Pat and Dick Rasmus, 56.25%; Joanne LaFay and Joe Miranda, 54.17%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – 0-2,000 game. North-south, Janet Stuart and Pauline Davidson, 61.57%; (tie) Maria Schory and Mike Metzger, Cheryl Lurie and Mark Andrews, 56.48%; Paula Boyd and Diana Smith, 52.31%; east-west, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 61.11%; Ruth Nawotniak and Bill Rogers, 56.48%; Jim Lanzo and Walt Olszewski, 55.09%.

ACBL Affiliated Tournament

Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Friday morning – A: Donna Steffan and Jay Costello, 64.20%; Dian Petrov and Kamil Bishara, 62.69%; Saleh Fetouh and Bud Seidenberg, 60.42%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Martha Welte, 57.77%; B/C: Paula Rosen and Linda Milch, 57.58%; Colleen and Ken Kallio, 55.87%; David Whitt and Larry Himelein, 55.30%; Audrey Ray and Pat Haynes, 53.79%.

Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Friday afternoon – A: Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 64.96%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 61.93%; Donna Williams and David Turner, 60.23%; Gay Simpson and Martha Welte, 57.95%; B: (tie) Sue Neubecker and Jo Nasoff-Finton, Paula Kotowski and Bob Kaprove, 51.89%; C: Ruth Wurster and Florence Boyd, 48.30%.

Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Saturday morning – A: Jay Costello and Bud Seidenberg, 71.43%; Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 67.26%; Davis Heussler and Fred Yellen, 62.20%; Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 60.42%; B: Denise Slattery and Larry Abate, 57.74%; C: Audrey Ray and Pat Haynes, 57.44%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Sue Neubecker, 56.85%.

Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Saturday afternoon – A: Chris Urbanek and Kamil Bishara, 69.70%; B: Mary Terrana and Gordon Crone, 64.96%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Audrey Ray, 59.47%; C: David Whitt and Larry Himelein, 57.95%; (tie) John Bava and Ed Morgan, Barbara Pieterse and Paula Kotowski, 53.03%.

Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Sunday – Swiss teams. Linda Burroughsford, Davis Heussler, Fred Yellen, Jay Levy and Donna Steffan, 152 victory points; Mike Ryan, Howard Foster, Jim Gullo and Judy Graf, 118 vps; Saleh Fetouh, Bud Seidenberg, Jay Costello and Chris Urbanek, 108 vps; Larry Abate, Joyce Frayer, Rajat Basu and Mary Ball, 98 vps; Florence Boyd, Ruth Wurster, Gay Simpson and Dale Anderson, 89 vps; John Bava, Ed Morgan, Joyce Greenspan and Sandi England, 82 vps; John Cornell, Sharon Wilcox and Bram and Terry Hamovitch, 80 vps.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Friday afternoon – North-south, Rolene Pozarny and Joan Stankiewicz, 56%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Westley, 54%; east-west, Carol Neuhaus and Fritz Schweiger, 59%; Pat Radtke and Bob Leuthe, 54%.

Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday afternoon – (Tie) Lynda Pettit and Kay Brinkman, Midge Coates and Rob Buchanan, 62.5%; Ed and Mike Rupp, 61.7%.

• • •

Unit 116 Master Point Leaders for Virtual Club Play Online

Jan. 1, 2023, to Aug. 31, 2023

0-5 Points – Brian Fleming, 9.57; Bill Rogers, 2.25; Fran Holmes, 1.60; Ilene Rothman, 0.97; (tie) Jane Harrington, David Taylor, 0.48.

5-20 Points – Mary Luce, 3.63; Devon Marlette, 2.41; Karen Dearing, 2.02.

20-50 Points – Maria Schory, 13.47; Mike Metzger, 11.69; Anne Slater, 6.61; Michel Dupuis, 6.10; Kathleen Voigt, 5.91; Phyllis Stasiowski, 4.95; Jo Ann Smith, 3.51; Maxine Johnson, 3.13; Maureen Saab, 2.97; Judy Reich, 1.23.

50-100 Points – Carol Licata, 17.02; Howard Epstein, 16.10; Jim Greno, 15.52; Betsy Greno, 14.52; Cynthia Tashjian, 10.99; Candace Graser, 9.22; John Houghtaling, 8.88; Gary Keenan, 7.32; Susan Burns, 6.34; Mary Ellen Cotter, 4.23.

100-200 Points – Maria Amlani, 27.53; Fran Schmidt, 13.46; Jim Hassett, 12.94; Judy McDermid, 10.65; Bill Noltee, 1.84; Janie Polk, 1.37; Betty DeFeo, 1.24; Joan Ciszak; 0.84; (tie) Faith Lowell, Janet Desmon, 0.56.

200-300 Points – Kusum Phadke, 53.15; David Schott, 13.75; Laura Houghtaling, 8.88; Pat Haynes, 7.78; Bob Ciszak, 5.99; Joanne Nover, 4.78; Gerry Hooley, 4 even; Judith Babat, 1.08; Patty Porter, 0.72.

300-500 Points – (Tie) Bram Hamovitch, Terry Hamovitch, 45.13; Larry Himelein, 16.60; Ruth Nawotniak, 11.79; Jim O’Hara, 8.23; Margaret Zhou, 6 even; Audrey Ray, 4.52; Jim McClure, 3.44; Judy Zeckhauser, 1.03.

500-1,000 Points –Jim Lanzo, 74.77; Martha Townson, 54.31; Vic Bergsten, 42.64; Violet Makhija, 30.54; Jasbeer Makhija, 28.45; Joyce Frayer, 20.66; Richard McGowan, 18.13; Brian Block, 15.75; Bonnie Clement, 15.66; Sushil Amlani, 15.43.

1,000-1,500 Points – Amita Arora, 106.02; Rajat Basu, 13.36; Bob Kaprove, 13.05; Jim Easton, 11.72; Mary Ball, 5.79; Bert Feasley, 1.39.

1,500-2,500 Points – Gay Simpson, 70.88; Sandi England, 54.58; John Bava, 45.07; Walt Olszewski, 8.95; Pinky Regan, 7.55; Elaine Kurasiewicz, 2.12.

2,500-3,500 Points – Ken Meier, 96.15; Allen Beroza, 21.74; Linda Burroughsford, 13.48; Dale Anderson, 5.01.

3,500-5,000 Points – Barbara Libby, 40.01; Martha Welte, 14.45; Judy Padgug, 7.50; Davis Heussler, 8.20.

Over 5,000 Points – Saleh Fetouh, 16.17; Jay Levy, 6.56; Dian Petrov, 4.11.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version stopped appearing Saturdays in The Buffalo News in March 2020 when the pandemic forced local bridge clubs to halt face-to-face play.

These days you can find it in two places online. Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date and that should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website. Another place to find it is on Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has a career total of 2,950 master points. He occasionally writes about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Sapphire Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.