Colored Musicians Club jam sessions find a new home

The Colored Musicians Club's jam sessions have a new home, temporarily.

The Buffalo History Museum announced that it will host the first of the sessions at 6 p.m. Sunday in its auditorium. More dates will follow.

Sunday evening's session will feature Becky Davis and the Jazzbirds and will honor the late Colored Musicians Club saxophonist Charles Reedy, who died Aug. 9. Tickets are $25. All proceeds benefit the club.

The jam sessions, a tradition since the club opened in 1935, were halted in 2020 by the pandemic and have not yet resumed due to renovations and expansion at the club.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

