Colored Musicians Club begins renovations aimed at attracting tourists to African American Heritage Corridor

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado joined Mayor Byron W. Brown and other local officials to break ground Wednesday afternoon for a $2.95 million expansion of the Colored Musicians Club aimed at increasing tourism in Buffalo's African American Heritage Corridor on Michigan Avenue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is seeking to attract visitors to Buffalo's East Side, said in a statement that the groundbreaking marks the start of a new chapter at the Colored Musicians Club.

"By fostering the expansion and preservation of historic assets along the Michigan Street Corridor, we are celebrating the rich histories of Black New Yorkers and honoring their important contributions in Buffalo, our state, and our nation." Hochul said.

The Colored Musicians Club at Broadway and Michigan was founded in 1918, and is the only remaining African American musicians' club of its kind in the country. Jazz luminaries Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Nat "King" Cole and Ella Fitzgerald have performed there.

Prior to Tuesday's groundbreaking in the club's parking lot, Brown lauded the governor and lieutenant governor for their efforts in helping to preserve Buffalo's Black history.

"This is what happens when you have a governor like Kathy Hochul, a lieutenant governor like Antonio Delgado," said Brown. "I want to thank them for hitting the ground running and making sure that the needs of this community and this great part of our city are protected and preserved."

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz recently announced a $925,000 grant to cover half of the cost for the new additions and renovations at the club.

Brown also mentioned the efforts of locally elected officials in state government for their contributions to the project, including Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

"Years ago, she formed a commission to protect these great institutions in our community," Brown said.

"Because of those efforts and the work of the institutions, like the Colored Musicians Club, the Nash House, the Michigan Street Baptist Church, WUFO and the overarching work of the commission, we have an area in the city of Buffalo that is recognized not only in the state of New York, but recognized across the United States of America and recognized internationally, as well," he added.

The operators of the nonprofit club are slated to make critical improvements to the building with the aid of a $2 million grant from the Empire State Development's $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund. The project includes designing and constructing a new building entrance at 145 Broadway that will be compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. It will also include restoring the building's facade and an expansion of the club's performance space.

Meanwhile, renovation work is already underway on the Michigan Street Baptist Church and the Nash House, two other projects that anchor the African American Heritage Corridor.

Danny Williams, president of the board of directors of the Colored Musicians Club, said the improvements will ensure that the corridor, which already has a long, storied history in Buffalo, will be around for a long time.

"The children who will be born tomorrow don't know what happened today, but when they walk through this area they will see and be reminded that there is a history that did not begin in slavery. There is something useful, something wonderful about the culture, we do bring something to the table," Williams said.