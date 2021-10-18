Collision with tractor-trailer claims life of Lyndonville woman

A Lyndonville woman died Friday when a tractor-trailer truck collided with her SUV in the Town of Gaines in Orleans County, State Police reported Monday.
According to the report, a 2008 Jeep Liberty operated by Cristal M. Nunez-Rexach, 33, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on Kenyonville Road about 10:30 a.m. and was struck by a westbound 1999 Peterbilt truck on Route 104.
Troopers said Nunez-Rexach was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.