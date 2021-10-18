 Skip to main content
Collision with tractor-trailer claims life of Lyndonville woman
Collision with tractor-trailer claims life of Lyndonville woman

A Lyndonville woman died Friday when a tractor-trailer truck collided with her SUV in the Town of Gaines in Orleans County, State Police reported Monday.

According to the report, a 2008 Jeep Liberty operated by Cristal M. Nunez-Rexach, 33, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on Kenyonville Road about 10:30 a.m. and was struck by a westbound 1999 Peterbilt truck on Route 104.

Troopers said Nunez-Rexach was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.

