Chanel Powell served five years in the Army National Guard, including one year in Iraq, before it was time to retire her military gear and go back to college to chase her dream of becoming a lawyer.

Powell stood out in the National Guard. She was the only Black person and only woman in her platoon of more than 300 fellow soldiers.

It was difficult to adjust to civilian life when her contract for service ended in 2020, especially when it came to relating to people her age who did not serve in the military.

"I found it really hard to want to be involved, because I didn't see where I fit in," she said.

Challenges readjusting to civilian life are common for veterans. They can include difficulty relating to others, reconnecting with family members, living in a civilian community and adjusting to a less structured lifestyle, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Veterans Employment Toolkit.

An additional layer awaits veterans who enroll in higher education after they serve.

"To come back into higher ed is a really difficult transition," Powell said. "There's a lot of gears that have to be switched, from the culture you're used to, to your day-to-day. In the military, you wake up and you're pretty much told what to do, and you know what you're supposed to be doing and you get it done."

Nontraditional students

Unlike more typical college students, most student veterans are aged 24 to 40, and more likely to be married and have a dependent, according to the VA.

Powell, 26, first enrolled in college in 2014, at Long Island University, where she struggled academically.

"It was a lot of fun, but I didn't take it seriously," she said.

She felt structure was missing in her life and she couldn't go on without it, so she decided to take a break from college and join the National Guard.

Powell never desired to go to the military before her college struggles, and no one in her family had served in the military, so she had no frame of reference.

She started her National Guard service in 2015 as a paralegal specialist. When deployed to Iraq in 2016, she primarily did interior electrician and carpentry work to build small houses as part of a team that included Iraqi nationals.

During her last two years of service stateside, Powell worked her way toward a bachelor's degree in political science from the University at Buffalo.

In May, she completed her juris doctorate at UB, making her the first person in her family to earn a graduate degree.

During her time as a UB law student, Powell served as the president of the First Generation Law Student Association.

A national survey by Indiana University Center for Postsecondary Research found 61.8% of student veterans are first-generation college students, versus 42.8% of nonveteran students.

"My motto is always, 'First but not last,' " she said.

Coping with trauma

Powell was the only woman in her platoon. She tried to keep up so her teammates couldn't view her as less able to do her job.

She said being the only woman did not come with nearly as many challenges as being the only Black person in a squad filled otherwise with white men. Sometimes, she said, her teammates would jokingly suggest that they should own slaves to help ease their workload.

Those jokes made her uncomfortable. When she tried to address them, she felt ignored, including by superiors.

"The last thing you expect when you're overseas is that the people that are supposed to have your back, your battle buddies, don't."

Her base in Iraq was often under incoming fire during the year she was stationed there, forcing Powell to spend most of her deployment in a concrete bomb shelter as explosions boomed and rattled outside.

Going to Veteran Affairs was a great starting point to help her start healing from the trauma she experienced. She has gone to therapy at the VA, and still has some difficulties coping.

Student veterans have a significantly higher prevalence of depression, post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideation in college, according to a study published in General Hospital Psychiatry, a bimonthly peer-reviewed journal.

Paying for college

It was hard for Powell to identify what financial benefits she had to cover her college expenses until she met with a financial aid veteran specialist at UB. She was able to use her benefits from the Post-9/11 GI Bill and vocational rehabilitation to cover most of her expenses.

The GI Bill helps pay for school or job training for veterans who served on or after 9/11, or dependent children whose benefits have been transferred from a qualifying veteran or service member. The GI Bill covers tuition and fees, housing, books and supplies, and even moving from a rural area to go to school.

Of the 19,449 veterans in New York who participate in educational benefit programs from the VA, 15,160 receive benefits from the Post-9/11 GI Bill, according to the Veteran Benefits Administration's Annual Benefits Report for fiscal year 2022.

Despite the help, "My experiences haven't always been great," said Benjamin Redfield, a second-year psychology master's student at UB who served in the National Guard for 13 years and has also received benefits from the GI Bill.

When Redfield tried to get his veteran educational benefits at UB, he said he "basically lived in" Veteran Services at UB. The process was less challenging at Erie Community College, where he started college, he said.

Redfield found a saving grace in a UB Veteran Services program that matches student veterans to students who have been at UB for a while and can offer guidance when navigating college.

He has noticed another major challenge that military veterans face when navigating their benefits.

"A lot of veterans don't want anything to do with the military after time (served) and are uncomfortable once they are identified as a veteran," he said, and that can make it harder to discover what benefits are available.

Powell looks to find more military veterans and help them get the education and benefits they deserve.

"I am very thankful for what I learned from my experiences, and I wouldn't trade it for the world," she said. "But I am very happy I did my time and that it's done, because I feel like I can personally do more for veterans outside the military than I ever could do while I was in it."

Civilian life

When Powell transitioned back to life as a civilian, she felt singled out again when interacting with peers who had different life experiences.

Her resident advisor convinced her to finally come out of her room, and Dan Ryan, director of UB Veteran Services, got her involved with the Student Veterans Association on campus. That allowed her to foster a sense of connection to campus.

Powell will work at Nixon Peabody in the fall as a privacy and cybersecurity associate. She has interned at the law firm the past two summers and is studying to take the state bar exam.

She feels a newfound sense of empowerment and excitement.

"I can start doing the things that I've been wanting to do since I was young," she said. "Transitioning into higher education from the military looks different for everyone, but one thing remains the same: knowing that you have a space or sense of community can make a big difference in the experience you have."