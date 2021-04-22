Cold War veterans' property tax break may be expanded in Niagara County

Niagara County soon may offer Cold War veterans the most generous residential property tax breaks in Western New York.

The county Legislature has scheduled a May 4 public hearing on the first change in the exemption since it was instituted in 2007.

Combat veterans already had exemptions before then; the 2007 measure applied to all others who served between the end of World War II and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Niagara County currently reduces the taxable value of a Cold War veteran's home by 10%, but the value of the reduction is limited to $4,000. The new measure would increase the break to 15% with a limit of $15,000.

For veterans with a service-related disability, the county would continue reducing the value by 50%, but the cap would rise from $20,000 to $50,000.

In Erie County, most town and county exemptions are capped at $40,000, and other counties in the region offer lower limits.

