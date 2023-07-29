A cold front that swept into the region Friday night and broke a daylong heat wave will bring showers and scattered thunderstorms to Western New York on Saturday, the National Weather Service Buffalo Office reported.

Heavy rain will be intermittent today and is expected to taper off by midafternoon. After that, a mainly dry evening is expected.

The front that plunged into the region was expected to blow through the southern shoreline of Lake Ontario Saturday morning, bringing downpours with it as it breezed east toward Rochester.

Those locally heavy downpours could cause flooding, especially in urban areas.

If you encounter flooding on a roadway, "remember to turn around" and avoid the risk of drowning, meteorologists advised.

After the edge of the front moves through, less humidity, lower temperatures and more pleasant conditions are expected for the next several days, including Sunday, when Garden Walk Buffalo, the Buffalo Irish Festival and other outdoor events continue.