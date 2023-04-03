Anjanette Piotrowski was one of those people who never could catch a break.

Police said she was born in 1973 to a heroin-addicted mother, who passed on the addiction to Anjanette. Growing up in Saginaw, Mich., she suffered abuse as a child. Then, as a teenager and young adult, she had a series of bad relationships with men, her adoptive family told The Buffalo News.

Town of Hamburg police believe her short and tragic life ended on Oct. 17, 1994, when the 21-year-old woman – who worked two jobs – disappeared.

That day, a witness saw Piotrowski, wrapped in a blanket and looking disoriented, in her car at an auto repair shop with a man police identified as Ronald Erhardt, 61, of Orchard Park.

Erhardt said he and Piotrowski drove later that morning to Broderick Park on the Niagara River on Buffalo’s West Side. Police said Erhardt told them that Piotrowski angrily ordered him out of her car after they got into an argument.

Twenty-nine years later, detectives say they believe that Erhardt killed Piotrowski. Her body was never found and nobody ever heard from her after that day.

“We strongly believe he did it, but we cannot say that we’re absolutely certain,” said Detective Sgt. Howard Widman, who continues to work on the cold case. “At this point, we still want to find Anjanette’s body, to bring some kind of closure to her family. There is also the possibility that some kind of accomplice was involved.”

Erhardt, who denied any involvement when questioned twice by police, will never be arrested. He died of an illness in Louisville, Ky., in 2014.

Ronald Erhardt's widow, Norma Erhardt, told The News she disputes the police accusation against her late husband.

"The Hamburg police were always convinced he did it. They asked me about it several times over the years," Norma Erhardt told The News on March 30.

She said she asked her husband about the murder in 2014 when he was on his deathbed.

"I said, 'Did you kill Anjanette?' " the widow recalled. "He said, 'No, I was only trying to help her.' "

Investigators confirmed that they recently questioned one of Ronald Erhardt’s sons – David Erhardt, 53 – about Piotrowski’s disappearance.

Investigators do not believe David Erhardt or anyone else other than Ronald Erhardt was involved in the disappearance of Piotrowski, Widman said.

David Erhardt, who admitted that he made false claims that he was a secret agent for Homeland Security, was the central figure of a bizarre recent case at U.S. District Court.

Federal prosecutors said David Erhardt, who was already married, made those false claims over a period of several years while wooing a Buffalo woman and convincing her to become his fiancée.

On Jan. 31, a judge sentenced David Erhardt to six months in federal prison after he admitted to a misdemeanor crime of using a fake Homeland Security badge. Prosecutors dropped 27 felony charges against him before allowing him to plead to the single misdemeanor.

There was no connection between the interview David Erhardt gave to Hamburg police about the Piotrowski case and the plea deal he got at federal court, two law enforcement officials close to the case told The News.

Nothing that David Erhardt said to Hamburg police had any bearing on plea negotiations in his federal case, said David’s lawyer, Justin D. Ginter.

Hamburg police said Piotrowski was a Native American woman from Michigan who moved to Hamburg in early 1994 with her then-boyfriend, who was also a son of Ronald Erhardt.

After Piotrowski and the boyfriend broke up, she began a relationship with his father, a security guard who was four decades older than Piotrowski, police said.

Their relationship was stormy, and Ronald Erhardt often became angry when she dated other men her own age, recalled A. Daniel Shea, a retired Hamburg police captain who worked on the case for more than a decade.

“In 34 years of police work, it may have been the most frustrating and disappointing case I ever worked,” Shea said in an interview March 17. “Frustrating because we were sure we knew who did it but could not get the evidence that the district attorney wanted from us.”

Ronald Erhardt made a number of conflicting and self-incriminating statements that made police believe he was the killer, Shea and other law enforcement officials said.

On the day after Piotrowski disappeared, the elder Erhardt went to a motel where she had been staying and cleared everything out of her room, police said. Two days after that, he told a Lackawanna woman that Piotrowski had left town and was never coming back.

“Anjanette told a friend that he would become extremely irate when he learned that she had been going out with other men,” Shea recalled. “Anjanette told her friend that sometimes, she would wake up and Ron was just standing next to her bed, staring at her.”

“Ron was a controlling, intimidating man,” said retired Detective Sgt. Thomas M. Best Jr., who also worked on the case for a decade. “We interviewed members of his family who were scared to death of him.”

Police said Ronald Erhardt told detectives that he “loved” Piotrowski and would never harm her, insisting that he had no idea what happened to her. Police said he also told them he would “put a bullet” through the head of the killer if he ever found him.

On the morning Piotrowski disappeared, police said she and Erhardt drove separately to a Blasdell auto repair shop to drop off Erhardt’s car.

The repair shop owner told police that the usually cheerful and outgoing Piotrowski was sitting in the front seat of her car, “wrapped up in a blanket and looking like she was out of it,” Shea said.

Ronald Erhardt said he and Piotrowski drove to Broderick Park and went for a walk along the river. He said they got into an argument over money, and she ordered him out of her car, and he took a bus back to his Orchard Park home, according to a police report.

Police said they spoke to Metro Bus officials who could not verify that Erhardt got on a bus that day.

Piotrowski’s car was later found in South Buffalo, not far from a bus route leading to Orchard Park, police said.

The repair shop owner told detectives that Ronald Erhardt showed up alone – wearing different clothes than he had worn that morning – when he picked up his car around 2 p.m.

Police said Piotrowski was a conscientious worker at a Southtowns restaurant and at an Orchard Park manufacturing plant, where she worked midnight shifts. Neither of her workplaces ever heard from her again.

On April 2, 1995 – more than five months after she disappeared – police thought they might have located Piotrowski’s body. The body of a woman, with no head or hands, was found in Lake Ontario, but police could never verify the identity.

Piotrowski had a troubled life, but the young woman was cherished by her large adoptive family, her stepmother told The News in a 1994 interview.

Hamburg police asked that anyone with information about Piotrowski’s disappearance call Widman at 716-648-5111, Ext. 2603, or email hwidman@thpdny.org.

“This was a sad case because this was a sweet young woman who was working hard, and we believe she was trying to start a new life for herself after some tough breaks,” Shea said. “That one still bothers me.”