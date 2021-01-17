Cold Case Files: Buffalo toddler's death came just weeks after abuse investigation

When two Syracuse police officers knocked on her door on June 1, 2011, Dolores “Ginger” Taylor was hoping they had come to deliver good news.
She knew her son, Kempton Taylor Jr., was involved in a heated court battle in Buffalo with his ex-girlfriend over the custody of their 20-month-old daughter, Ja'haira Taylor. Her initial thought was that police had come to tell her that her son had won his court case, and Ja'haira would soon be returning to her family in Syracuse.
“They put my son on the phone with the Buffalo police. I saw his eyes open wide. Then he dropped the phone, let out this terrible scream and began running around the house,” Taylor recalled. “I picked up the phone, and the Buffalo officer told me Ja'haira was dead. Then I dropped the phone and let out a scream you could hear all over our whole neighborhood.”
Police said Ja'haira, the sweet and cuddly toddler whose smile brought joy to family members, had been fatally injured that morning in her mother’s apartment in the 400 block of Clinton Street in Buffalo. Ja'haira was pronounced dead on arrival at Women & Children's Hospital.
An autopsy showed that she had died from multiple blunt force injuries to her abdomen, which lacerated her liver. Her death was declared a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office.
No one has been charged with the killing.
Buffalo police continue to investigate the death as a cold case, and detectives say they have not given up on solving it.
But every day that passes brings painful reminders to Taylor, her son and her husband, Kempton Taylor Sr., all of whom live in Syracuse.
“Ja'haira spent more than a year with us, in this house. I cannot begin to describe how much we all loved her,” said Ginger Taylor, 50. “I still feel her spirit in this house, every single day. She used to grab my toe to wake me up in the morning, and I swear, many days I still feel like that little hand is grabbing my toe.”
It appears Ja'haira's name was not included in any Buffalo area news stories until 2016, when Buffalo police and the Crime Stoppers organization offered a reward of $2,500 for information leading to her killer's conviction.
Abuse preceded death
The Taylors gave The Buffalo News a 26-page report from the state Office of Children and Family Services. The report states that Ja'haira was fatally injured in the apartment where her mother, Adriana C. Duncan, lived with a boyfriend, Quinn Lewis.
The report indicates that investigators from Child Protective Services of Erie County had visited the Clinton Street residence on April 21, 2011 – about five weeks before Ja'haira was killed – to investigate allegations that Ja'haira and a 5-year-old boy in the home had been abused. The News is not publishing the boy’s name.
According to the state report, investigators concluded that the boy had suffered “lacerations/bruises/welts” after being hit with a belt.
Ja'haira – whose name is misspelled in the report – was referred to as “confirmed abused,” and investigators said they found that she had suffered from a “lack of supervision, inadequate guardianship and lack of medical care.”
The 5-year-old boy had physically harmed Ja'haira on past occasions and was never supposed to be left alone with Ja'haira, the report stated.
The report states that, on the day Ja'haira died, she had spent a lot of time alone with the 5-year-old. According to the report, Ja'haira had slept in the same room with the boy and had been alone with him much of that morning.
Ja'haira’s mother was out that morning, and Quinn Lewis was watching Ja'haira and the boy, the report states.
At some point that morning, Lewis noticed that Ja'haira looked “weird,” the report states.
Lewis “brought the child to his own mother, who agreed the child looked ‘weird,’ ” the report states. “The boyfriend did not seek medical attention for the child, but instead took the child back home.”
Ja'haira was “vomiting and was unable to stand up on her own," the report states, “yet Mr. Lewis did not seek medical attention for Jahaira.”
Ja'haira’s mother came home and called for medical help at 12:17 that afternoon, saying Ja'haira was “dry heaving and not breathing,” the report states, adding that emergency personnel who arrived a few minutes later found the toddler dead.
Ja'haira “died of non-accidental injury – death by blunt force trauma while in the care of Quinn Lewis and Adriana Duncan,” the report states.
Buffalo police began investigating when they were called to Duncan’s apartment at 1 p.m. that day, said Dennis J. Richards, chief of detectives.
"Ja'haira Taylor was 20 months old at the time of her murder,” Richards said. “Nine and a half years later, the investigation remains open. Cold case detectives still have hope that someone will come forward with information to bring this case to a close – ultimately with an arrest and prosecution."
Richards said he could not discuss any potential suspects. He also declined to comment on the legal dispute over custody of Ja'haira or investigations conducted by Child Protective Services.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.
The News made repeated attempts to contact Duncan and Lewis over a three-day period, but received no responses. An attorney who is identified in court records as having represented Lewis in the past said he had no information about the homicide case and could not comment.
Through an Erie County spokesman, officials of Child Protective Services declined to discuss the case.
“What I don’t understand is, how could these investigators go there on April 21, find out that the children had been abused, but still leave them there?” Ginger Taylor said.
Buried in Syracuse
Ja'haira spent more than half of her short life with the Taylors in Syracuse, the grandparents told The News.
“My son brought her to live with us not long after she was born, and she was with us for more than a year,” Ginger Taylor said. “We have a beautiful, clean, five-bedroom home. She was happy here. We fed her, bought her toys, diapers and anything else she needed.”
Kempton Taylor Jr., the girl's father, said he was required by court order to return Ja'haira to Duncan sometime around April 1, 2011. He said he was continuing his legal fight to win custody when police told him Ja'haira was dead.
The News was unable to obtain Family Court records on the custody dispute.
The family got the worst possible news – word of Ja'haira's death – about six hours after she died.
“We picked up her body in Buffalo and brought her back here to be buried,” Ginger Taylor said. “We bought her a beautiful little dress and buried her in a cemetery that is about 10 minutes from our home.”
Jahaira's father, Kempton Jr., who works in a department store, said he is now married and has three other young children. He said he visits Ja'haira's gravesite "at least once every week."
"I go there, no matter what kind of weather we have, and I just talk with her," he said. "She was my best friend."
Each year on Sept. 7, family members launch a luminaria – a small paper bag with a candle inside – into the sky in memory of Ja'haira's birthday.
“We have nine other grandchildren now, but Ja'haira was our first,” said Kempton Taylor Sr. “Everybody in this family misses her.”
Meanwhile, Ginger Taylor stays in contact with Mary Evans, a detective in the Buffalo Police Cold Case Unit. She said Evans has been kind and helpful, but added that she is extremely frustrated that no one has ever been held accountable for her granddaughter's death.
“We will never stop trying to find out what happened in that apartment, and to get some justice for Ja'haira,” Ginger Taylor vowed, her voice rising in anger. “And I mean that – never.”