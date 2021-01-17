Cold Case Files: Buffalo toddler's death came just weeks after abuse investigation

Buffalo police continue to investigate the death as a cold case, and detectives say they have not given up on solving it.

But every day that passes brings painful reminders to Taylor, her son and her husband, Kempton Taylor Sr., all of whom live in Syracuse.

“Ja'haira spent more than a year with us, in this house. I cannot begin to describe how much we all loved her,” said Ginger Taylor, 50. “I still feel her spirit in this house, every single day. She used to grab my toe to wake me up in the morning, and I swear, many days I still feel like that little hand is grabbing my toe.”

It appears Ja'haira's name was not included in any Buffalo area news stories until 2016, when Buffalo police and the Crime Stoppers organization offered a reward of $2,500 for information leading to her killer's conviction.

Abuse preceded death

The Taylors gave The Buffalo News a 26-page report from the state Office of Children and Family Services. The report states that Ja'haira was fatally injured in the apartment where her mother, Adriana C. Duncan, lived with a boyfriend, Quinn Lewis.