Coffee to go, again: Lancaster lawn littered with Tim Hortons cups

  • Updated
Scott Horvatits Holding Coffee Cup

Someone has been leaving empty coffee cups outside Scott Horvatits's Lancaster home for about 10 months, prompting him to leave out a garbage can with a sign for the culprit, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
The case of the Lake View coffee cup litterbug has a sequel.

Last year, the question of who tossed hundreds of coffee cups over several years onto a couple's lawn was answered when Hamburg police charged a former co-worker who harbored a grudge against the wife. The bizarre saga drew international notice after The Buffalo News first reported on it.

Now, a homeowner in Lancaster is trying to solve a similar mystery:

Who the heck is leaving all the Tim Hortons cups on his lawn, and why?

"I don't want to get anybody in trouble," homeowner Scott Horvatits said. "But if they keep doing it, obviously, they deserve to get in trouble for it now, at this point, because it's annoying."

The cases differ in some ways. Horvatits is forced to clean up Tim Hortons-branded cups, while the Pattons in Lake View nearly always ended up with McDonald's cups.

And Horvatits said the culprit typically strikes during the day, when he's at work, while the Lake View litterer left his refuse at night.

But Horvatits said he hopes he, like the Pattons, will someday learn who is responsible for his mess. 

For now, Horvatits has set out a trash container on his lawn with genial messages meant to shame his litterbug.

"We do love Timmy's. Just not all over (our) lawn!" one read, in part.

Horvatits said he started seeing the coffee cups about 10 months ago, soon after he moved into his home on a corner lot on School Street, near Winfield Avenue, in the Village of Lancaster.

He figures he has picked up at least 100 of them in the months since.

He said he finds them in the right of way between the street and the sidewalk, on his front lawn and even on his front porch, sometimes as often as four days every week.

He directed a camera toward the street for about a month to try to record the cup thrower, or throwers, but didn't end up capturing any useful images.

He usually finds the cups when he gets home from work. Horvatits has worked for years in car sales, most recently as general manager of a dealership, so he works long hours and is usually gone from home most of the day.

He wonders who is doing it and what their motivation is. He doesn't know if it is one person, or more than one person. He also doesn't know whether the cups are tossed by someone walking past or driving past the home.

"It's either somebody that takes their lunch stroll, OK, and by the time they get to my house, the coffee's empty, or half empty, or they're done with it, right?" he said. "Or it's somebody who's intentionally doing it based on me, or something – I don't know. Because not many people know where I live."

Horvatits said he can't think of anyone who would want to do this to him, specifically, so he wonders if it is meant to target a former owner of the home.

"From what I understand, talking with my neighbor next door, there were some kids that lived there," he said. "And then prior to that, an older woman with lots of cats."

Scott Horvatits Sign on Garbage Can

Scott Horvatits's put this sign on a garbage can outside his Village of Lancaster home to try to shame whoever is leaving empty Tim Hortons cups on his property.

On Aug. 22, Horvatits put out a cardboard box with a message for the litterbug. 

"Whomever's leaving garbage Tim Hortons cups all over my lawn – Here: We made you your own garbage," he wrote. "P.S. You are on camera."

When rain washed away the original message, Horvatits reposted another version that also got washed out. He and his kids are working on another version.

He said as of Tuesday he hasn't found any more cups, inside or outside the receptacle, since putting out the first message two weeks ago. But he's heard people chuckling as they walked past.

"That's the first time I've ever done anything," Horvatits said. "Other than that, I've always just cleaned it up. Because I always take the higher road. I learned a lot about myself this past, you know, two years."

Horvatits has gone through some major life changes – getting divorced, giving up alcohol, dedicating himself to healthier living – over the past year or so, he said, all more important than some scattered coffee cups.

But it has gotten to the point that he hopes to get some answers, as the Pattons were able to do, eventually.

With the help of some neighbors, Edward and Cheryl Patton were able to end years' worth of cup littering on their front lawn.

Hamburg police charged Larry Pope, 76, a disgruntled former co-worker of Cheryl's, with harassment, a violation, and with a traffic infraction for throwing refuse onto a roadway after watching him toss a cup onto the Pattons' lawn.

A town judge agreed to dismiss the charges as long as Pope stayed out of trouble for the next six months and fulfilled several additional conditions, including writing a letter of apology, paying $2,800 restitution and performing 20 hours of community service.

Back in Lancaster, Horvatits said he hasn't contacted police, but a neighbor wants to help him get to the bottom of the cup caper.

"She's on the hunt," he said. "Yeah, she messaged me. She's got a couple of suspects. And the suspects are actually some neighbors."

And his kids want to help him conduct a stakeout.

"It'd be interesting," he said, "like out of a movie."

